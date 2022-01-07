Rowing Blazers' Archive Sale is Here!
Brb, getting out my wallet.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
NYC-based brand Rowing Blazers just announced its archive sale, which means that they've brought back a plethora of pieces from their old collections and slashed their prices by up to 40 percent.
Why should you care about Rowing Blazers? It's one of the most innovative contemporary brands around, injecting a young, irreverent energy into traditional posh fashion (the founder, Dr. Jack Carlson, studied at Oxford and was once a member of the US National Rowing Team). They retail some of Princess Diana's most iconic sweaters—most notably her bright red sheep sweater and the cheeky "I'm a luxury...few can afford" piece—and boasts famous fans like Ezra Koenig, Emily Ratakowski, and Timothée Chalamet.
They've also done a number of impressive collaborations with Babar the Elephant, FILA, and the NBA. They even snagged Pete Davidson and Ziwe Fumodoh to model for their Fall 2021 Collection! I love that so many of their pieces can be worn by both men and women, and that they manage to be both tasteful and fun.
So, without further ado, behold some of my favorite picks from Rowing Blazers' current archive sale and act fast! Tons of items have already sold out.
Blue Mountain Painter's Hat
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times' Modern Love column. As a film school graduate, she also loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
