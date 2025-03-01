Sabrina Carpenter's Pink McQueen Gown Gives Barbiecore a Country-Inspired Ethereal Twist
The custom gown features a cinched corset, a layered bustle, and a long floaty train.
Sabrina Carpenter is an extremely busy woman, and she's about to dominate at the BRIT Awards 2025. Case in point: the "Espresso" singer just walked the red carpenter in a pitch perfect pink gown from McQueen.
2025 promises to be another big year for Carpenter. The pop star has already secured the Global Success trophy—and is the first international artist to ever do so—at this year's BRIT Awards. Carpenter, who is also nominated for two more awards at the ceremony, opted for a custom McQueen gown for the occasion, which is taking place at The O2 in London.
Carpenter's pretty pink gown is embellished with tassels and sequin detailing and features a low-cut neckline, a cinched waist, a dramatic, layered bustle, and a long train. The shape of Carpenter's McQueen gown feels like an ultra feminine version of Wild West era women's clothing. The dress also wouldn't feel out of place on a '70s country singer—very fitting considering Carpenter just released a duet with Dolly Parton.
Carpenter—who is styled by Jared Ellner—accessorized her McQueen gown with Kandee platform mules and a chunky diamond necklace.
While Carpenter's BRIT Awards dress has been customized specifically for her, a version of the pink gown was originally seen on Alexander McQueen's RTW Spring 2025 runway at Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week in September 2024.
McQueen's creative director, Seán McGirr, spoke to L'Officiel USA about the collection's inspiration, saying, "The banshee is rooted in McQueen history, but it's also a story I grew up with and so it's deeply personal to me—I remember my mother talking about it in Ireland, describing the cry of this lonely, ominous figure. To me, it represents something real and powerful today. The idea of someone who has feelings and is outspoken; someone who can be seen as a guiding force."
Following her success at the BRIT Awards, it's highly likely that Carpenter will continue to rise in 2025. Having already had her work celebrated at the 2025 Grammy Awards, alongside news that she's extended her Short 'n Sweet tour with additional dates, the world is very much Carpenter's oyster right now.
