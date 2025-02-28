Sabrina Carpenter's New Prada Mascara Campaign Is Accidentally 'Severance'-Coded
The pop star appears to have paid Lumon Industries a visit.
Sabrina Carpenter headlined the campaign for Prada Beauty's newest launch: a lengthening mascara formula fittingly called Pradascope. And she certainly looked gorgeous doing it in a blonder-than-blonde low ponytail that would have probably made me, on the other hand, look like a founding father. This campaign must have been shot in close proximity to the 2024 Met Gala because the cool, ashy shade of platinum she's sporting in the imagery looks strikingly similar to the one she debuted there.
The pint-sized pop star's makeup for the campaign tapped into all her beauty signatures: bushy brows, highlighted pink cheeks, barely-there eyeshadow, and, of course, a mauve gradient lip. If I had the guess the shade, I'd wager it's either the luxury brand's Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in Beige (a light pink nude), Meranti (a rose nude), or Tiepolo—the soft nude-pink shade she famously wore to the 2025 Grammys—layered over a light application of Prada's color-changing lip balm in Astral Pink.
But that's not really what we're here to discuss today! Instead, I have one simple question: Do we think Prada meant to pay Severance homage with this ad spot or not? I know I'm not the only one who noticed.
@sabrinacarpenter ♬ original sound - Sabrina Carpenter
In the clip, Carpenter can be seen entering and exiting a brightly lit elevator that looks exactly like the one Helly R. takes to work on the severed floor of Lumon Industries on the Apple TV series. During her short ride on the lift, the camera zooms in tightly on the "Taste" singer's face much the way it does when severed employees transition from their "outie" consciousness to their "innie" state of being.
scrolled too fast on sabrina carpenter’s instagram story and thought she was entering the severance elevator or something 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6dGnU9aVOdFebruary 24, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter’s working late, because she’s in Severance pic.twitter.com/jO45vy2Yv1February 25, 2025
Frankly, it's not a stretch to imagine the nod was intentional. Severance-coded corporate trends like pinstripe suiting, pencil skirts, and ties also made a splash at New York and Milan Fashion Week. I suppose everyone—designers, pop stars, and beauty brands alike—has business casual on the brain lately.
Shop Sabrina's Prada Beauty Essentials
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Leighton Meester Just Gave a Rare Look Into How She and Adam Brody Parent Their Kids
The 'Gossip Girl' alum said her kids aren't "phased" by fame.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Are These It-Girls Going to a Fashion Show or a Board Meeting?
The street style in Milan is HR-approved.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sleek Braided Updos, Hair Bows, and Dramatic Eyeshadow Dominated Milan Street Style
This season was flush with maximalist beauty inspiration.
By Hannah Baxter Published
-
Keke Palmer Revives the Copper Hair Trend With Long Mermaid Waves
This spicy reddish-brown hair trend was made for the beloved actor.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown's Messy Blonde Beehive Is So Pamela Anderson-Coded
The platinum blonde star brought '90s bedhead glamour to the red carpet premiere of 'The Electric State.'
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
So, Is the $685 SKORR Glow Laser Julianne Moore’s Secret to Flawless Skin?
If this mysterious handheld device is good enough for the Oscar winner, it's good enough for me.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Styles Her Sugar Cookie Pedicure With Sheer Tights and Strappy Lace-Up Sandals
The beauty founder is tapping back into a milky white nail trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
2025's Pixie Cut Trend Could Upstage the Ubiquitous Celebrity Bob
It girls can't stop making the chop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa’s Naked Nails Are Such a Chic Twist on the Minimalist Manicure Trend
Recreating this manicure ASAP.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's All-Time Favorite Pat McGrath Red Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock
It's been a long time coming.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Tatcha’s Brightening Collection Gives a Meghan Markle-Level Glow in Just a Week
Tatcha’s newest launches make it easy.
By Samantha Holender Published