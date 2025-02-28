Sabrina Carpenter headlined the campaign for Prada Beauty's newest launch: a lengthening mascara formula fittingly called Pradascope. And she certainly looked gorgeous doing it in a blonder-than-blonde low ponytail that would have probably made me, on the other hand, look like a founding father. This campaign must have been shot in close proximity to the 2024 Met Gala because the cool, ashy shade of platinum she's sporting in the imagery looks strikingly similar to the one she debuted there.

The pint-sized pop star's makeup for the campaign tapped into all her beauty signatures: bushy brows, highlighted pink cheeks, barely-there eyeshadow, and, of course, a mauve gradient lip. If I had the guess the shade, I'd wager it's either the luxury brand's Monochrome Soft Matte Blur Lipstick in Beige (a light pink nude), Meranti (a rose nude), or Tiepolo—the soft nude-pink shade she famously wore to the 2025 Grammys—layered over a light application of Prada's color-changing lip balm in Astral Pink.

But that's not really what we're here to discuss today! Instead, I have one simple question: Do we think Prada meant to pay Severance homage with this ad spot or not? I know I'm not the only one who noticed.

In the clip, Carpenter can be seen entering and exiting a brightly lit elevator that looks exactly like the one Helly R. takes to work on the severed floor of Lumon Industries on the Apple TV series. During her short ride on the lift, the camera zooms in tightly on the "Taste" singer's face much the way it does when severed employees transition from their "outie" consciousness to their "innie" state of being.

scrolled too fast on sabrina carpenter’s instagram story and thought she was entering the severance elevator or something 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6dGnU9aVOdFebruary 24, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s working late, because she’s in Severance pic.twitter.com/jO45vy2Yv1February 25, 2025

Frankly, it's not a stretch to imagine the nod was intentional. Severance-coded corporate trends like pinstripe suiting, pencil skirts, and ties also made a splash at New York and Milan Fashion Week. I suppose everyone—designers, pop stars, and beauty brands alike—has business casual on the brain lately.

