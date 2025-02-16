Demi Moore's Custom 2025 BAFTAs Red Carpet Gown Shimmers Like Stained Glass

Best Actress nominee Demi Moore arrived at the 2025 BAFTAs literally glittering, which could be interpreted as a reference to her character's name in The Substance—Elisabeth Sparkle.

The 62-year-old actress has been a Hollywood mainstay for several decades. With The Substance, Moore has found herself the focus of widespread acclaim, netting a multitude of impressive nominations for her performance. Hence, the actress's custom McQueen gown was perfectly befitting of such an important occasion. Styled by Brad Goreski, Moore's backless, halter neck dress was covered in multicolored sequins, arranged in a pattern akin to that of a stained glass window.

Moore completed her BAFTAs best-dressed list entry with Christian Louboutin heels and oodles of De Beers jewelry.

Demi Moore arrives at the 2025 BAFTAs in custom McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore's custom McQueen gown featured a small train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Responding to Goreski and Moore's Instagram post celebrating her BAFTAs outfit, actress Laverne Cox wrote, "This has been a truly iconic fashion extravaganza with you and Demi this awards season. It's one for the books. I know it's not over but you should be so proud."

On the BAFTAs red carpet, Moore also carried a matching clutch purse, embroidered with the same design as her McQueen gown.

Demi Moore carried a matching clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In January, Moore won her first major acting award at the Golden Globes for her performance in The Substance. Celebrating the iconic win, Moore said in her speech, "I've been doing this a long time—like over 45 years—and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor." She continued, "I'm just so humbled and so grateful. 30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was 'a popcorn actress,' and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something...that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged."

Revealing how the critique damaged her confidence, Moore explained, "I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do." She continued, "As I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done." She also expressed her gratitude to writer/director Coralie Fargeat "for trusting me to step in and play this woman."