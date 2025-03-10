The Prettiest SAG Awards Style Moments

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, known as the SAG Awards, exclusively honors actors and is usually the last awards ceremony before the Oscars. As such, it sees an impressive guest list: celebrities from both TV and film, including a number of Oscar hopefuls on the path to (hopefully) claiming a statue. Aesthetically, it has a similar vibe to the Academy Awards: gorgeous, formal dresses, often custom-made by top designers. In short: There are plenty of fashion moments to ogle on this list.

Vanessa Hudgens (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This gorgeous aquamarine gown on Vanessa Hudgens is Atelier Versace in double-silk. I particularly love the heaviness and draping on it, where it's crisply pleated and so shiny it almost looks wet. Her sharp, straight bob is a nice contrast to the "softer" dress.

Erykah Badu (2000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Erykah Badu's many iconic looks in this era (i.e., the '90s into the '00s), this is one of the best. The sky-high headwrap in the same color as her patchwork canary yellow dress, matching knit bolero, and pretty strappy shoes. Talk about shutting down the red carpet.

Lady Gaga (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is a vision in this white Dior Haute Couture gown from their Spring 2019 collection. There's a lot to love here, from the sky-high white stilettos to the gorgeous fitted bodice, but my favorite part might be the delicate fringe on the dress fabric.

Marisa Tomei (1997)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is so '90s in an incredible way. The mini flower design, the satin clutch, the half-up, half-down hairdo, and the strappy prom-esque sandals: it's all there, and it all looks amazing. May we bring back a more casual era of red carpet dressing like this.

Selena Gomez (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you ask fans of Selena Gomez, this is one of her best looks ever. This is black velvet Oscar de la Renta (with some major Bulgari diamonds, naturally—look at that choker!) and the whole thing screams sophistication, from the puffed shoulders to the small slit at the chest.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is wearing the heck out of this sculptural Valdrin Sahiti dress. She told the Hollywood Reporter that it was a subtle shoutout to her character on The Holdovers: “Mary is so effortlessly graceful. She is beautiful and feminine. This dress is timeless, and for me, I think that this dress captures that part of her spirit."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alexis Bledel (2013)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few things better than a gown in a statement color and expert construction on the red carpet. Thus, Alexis Bledel in an emerald green Rena Lange column dress with beautiful braiding and pleating is a standout: it regularly makes the list of "best of" SAG gowns ever.

Jane Fonda (2019)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Fonda always makes a statement on the red carpet, and this bright red gown with literal petals of sequins is no exception. Fashion experts at the time speculated that this was Valentino, and the matching clutch (and lip color, of course) brought the look together.

Ali Wong (2024)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's very tough to have a dress cooler than this on Ali Wong: it's a black-and-white Iris van Herpen Couture from their Fall 2023 collection, and the "fronds" that make her look like a flower firework are actually removable. A sculptural gown that you can also sit in: the dream.

Yara Shahidi (2017)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi has excellent fashion instincts, and they often steer her to make surprising, counterintuitive choices that absolutely pay off. This rainbow sequin Naeem Khan dress looks much more patterned and playful than others on this list, but that's exactly why we love it.

Charlize Theron (2000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was one of the many moments in the '90s-'00s that formally established Charlize Theron as a fashion force. It would be enough to wear a pretty embroidered red dress, with matching stole to boot, but going full-on tonal with lips, nails, and toenails is expert level.

HoYeon Jung (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HoYeon Jung, whom American audiences became aware of when she starred in Squid Game (but who had worked as a model for years before turning to acting), really brings energy and life to this custom Louis Vuitton—perfectly delicate in its beading and matching buttons.

Jennifer Garner (2013)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this were the Oscars, I would be making a joke about how she looks like a statuette. This looks to be Oscar de la Renta, and it's stunning. What I love most is the lighter color underlayer, giving the illusion that it might be a little sheer (even though it isn't).

Amy Adams (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Adams has had regularly top-notch red carpet style for years, but not always as daring as this bright cobalt, asymmetric, belted Antonio Berardi dress. That neckline is a thing of beauty, and her sky-high platform heels and the long hemline make her look 7 feet tall.

Julianna Margulies (2022)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianna Margulies has long loved Narciso Rodriguez, and the designer loves her right back. This bright fuchsia gown already brings plenty of drama through the brightness of the hue, but the contrasting black straps and fabric around the chest turn it into a cool trompe l'oeil look.

Zoë Kravitz (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz is probably most well-known for her cool, edgy, casual streetwear style. But you should never sleep on her red carpet looks, as we see in this coral Oscar de la Renta look. It's deceptively simple and a little more "feminine" than normal for her, but the hemline and shorter haircut help make it feel more "her."

Michelle Yeoh (2025)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh's red carpet style has evolved over decades, and it's safe to say she hit new sartorial highs in the 2020s and beyond. This is from Armani Privé's Spring Haute Couture 2025 collection, and it's both delicate and deeply romantic, thanks to the gray tones.

Danielle Deadwyler (2025)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danielle Deadwyler is a vision in this tiered, architectural Louis Vuitton gown. It took over 400 hours to make, apparently, and it matches Deadwyler's daring red carpet style. The matching shoes are nice, of course, but if you look closely you'll see she also matched her eye makeup.

Courteney Cox (2000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I realize that Courteney Cox looks very Y2K in an amazing way here (halter neck straps, lilac eyeshow, floral column dress, strap-style heels), but since vintage is in, I could absolutely see a young starlet wearing something like this today. Or even Courteney herself, if she still has it!

Laverne Cox (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a detail everywhere you look at this Prabal Gurung dress (and Laverne Cox is wearing the heck out of it). Pretty scarf-like pieces at the top. An asymmetric one-shoulder construction. Cutouts on one side. An amazing slit. Incredible draping. 10/10!

Jennifer Lawrence (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes all you need is a touch of sparkle, as Jennifer Lawrence demonstrates in this Dior (she's had a longstanding relationship with the brand, and I'd argue this is one of the best looks they've ever given her). Look at how the sparkles pick up the red in the carpet!

Cynthia Erivo (2025)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yup, Cynthia Erivo is constantly outdoing herself (and absolutely nailing it) at every awards ceremony she goes to. This is vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, originally worn by Debra Shaw in 1997, and my favorite part is the "inverse train" at the front.

Angelina Jolie (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's always a treat when there's a perfect match between celebrity and gown. This Jenny Packham on Angelina Jolie is the perfect blend between edgy and couture, perfectly marrying all of Jolie's sartorial instincts and making her look effortlessly chic.

Uzo Aduba (2016)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This green Zac Posen dress is a marvel, and it's perfect for Uzo Aduba here. The varying stripes of sequins catch the light in an incredible way (also, she matches the shrubs in the background!), and her matching emerald jewelry is accessorized perfection.

Catherine Zeta Jones (2004)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This throwback photo of Catherine Zeta Jones is proof that our modern red carpet sensibilities draw reference from this era in particular. The precise, asymmetric detailing on this gold gown, plus the slightly "undone" hair and perfect accessories, looks and feels timeless.

Ariana Grande (2025)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande was making a pretty clear reference to her character Glinda (lover of all things pink) from Wicked in this "floating flower" Loewe dress. The 3D flower appliqués scattered throughout her skirt make her look like a garden, and the detailing is even prettier the closer you look.

Jennifer Aniston (2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was a pretty momentous year for Jennifer Aniston, wherein she won an award and had a touching moment with ex Brad Pitt. And of course, she did it in style: specifically, this vintage Dior by John Galliano is the apotheosis of her simple, sleek aesthetic.

Viola Davis (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis has a fruitful relationship with Marchesa, with the most standout moment being this Grecian, strapless, embroidered-on-one-side gold and white column gown. She's had many great moments before and since this, but this particular gown landed her on many "best of" lists.

Emily Blunt (2009)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a bit of a sucker for silvery gowns! Emily Blunt is at her first SAG Awards here in Pamella Roland; she's still early in her meteoric rise to fame, but this fitted, sparkly dress shows that she's got good fashion instincts that will serve her well (I could see her Devil Wears Prada character wearing this dress, too).

Lupita Nyong’o (2014)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o was doing serotonin dressing before it was a "thing," and she's walked the red carpet in every conceivable color. This sky blue Gucci is a particular standout, with the floral beading on the top looking more complementary than any necklace ever could.

Diane Kruger (2010)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This color calls to mind Michelle Williams' mustard colored Oscars dress from 2006; Diane Kruger wears this marigold gown by Jason Wu only a few short years later. I love them both, but I actually (inner gasp) might love the draping on this version more.

Zendaya (2023)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wrong hands, this could have looked a bit twee: it's custom Valentino Haute Couture adorned with 190 roses of increasing size, culminating in dinner plate-size blossoms at the bottom. But Zendaya, naturally, imbues it with life and drama, and the chunkier jewelry helps to "ground" it.