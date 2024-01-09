I Found the Coolest Under-the-Radar Brands on Sale at Saks

As a shopping editor, I'm constantly scrolling through my favorite retailers to stay up to date on the season's latest trends. Even outside of work hours, you can most likely find me idly scrolling on my phone whether I'm relaxing on the couch, commuting on the subway, or laying down for bed. Call it a personal hobby (or small addiction) if you will, but my online shopping habit has led to a world of new discoveries. Through my near-endless scrolling, I've added quite a few under-the-radar brands into my fashion Rolodex, and because I believe that sharing is caring, I'm giving a few of them up all in the name of a good sale.

Saks Fifth Avenue, one of my go-to sites for finding new elevated pieces, is currently throwing a major sale of up to 70 percent off designer finds. While that does include top names like The Row, LOEWE, and Proenza Schouler, it's the more low-key brands on sale that have me the most fired up.

Ahead, you'll find a range of fashion finds from brands you may or may not know (yet). From the denim jacket of my dreams and elevated wardrobe basics to day-to-night pieces and trendy sweaters, these are the sale picks I can't stop thinking about, and I'm sure you won't either.

Cinq à Sept Marta Silk Cowlneck Cami Top (Was $245) $147 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you haven’t heard of Cinq à Sept yet, allow me to introduce you. The New York-based brand boasts eye-catching pieces that are just as special for the workweek as they are for the weekend. This pretty satin top, for example, would go far in your office wardrobe as well as your date night rotation.

L'AGENCE Jones Stovepipe Baggy Jeans (Was $295) $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue L’AGENCE may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of trendy denim, but this pair of jeans makes for a strong argument that it should. These feature a classic stovepipe silhouette that's reminiscent of vintage styles, plus they have a baggy fit throughout the leg, which is a major denim trend as of late.

Maje Denim Jacket (Was $415) $208 at Saks Fifth Avenue I’m sure you have a denim jacket in your closet, but I can guarantee it isn’t as cool as this one. I am utterly obsessed with this jacket’s corset detailing—it's giving off a sexy, ‘70s rocker vibe that is the definition of “cool girl.” I would throw this over a long feminine dress to add an instant edge.

Design History Striped Turtleneck Sweater (Was $165) $61 at Saks Fifth Avenue We’re still in the deep throes of winter people so another cozy turtleneck is never a bad idea. This striped number will never go out of style either so you’ll keep turning to it year after year. It features a relaxed, slightly oversized fit so you’ll stay comfy all day.

Nonchalant Label Paris Pleated-Front Trousers (Was $391) $274 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you want to nail the quiet luxury style that’s taken over the fashion world, this pair of pants is an easy way to do so. Not only are they made of a gorgeous silky material, but the grey shade practically screams “luxurious.” I can definitely imagine Jennifer Lawrence wearing these with a grey-toned sweater for a stylish monochrome look.

Mercer Collective Grace Wrap Double-Face Wool Coat (Was $750) $450 at Saks Fifth Avenue Another item to add to your quiet luxury rotation is the wrap coat. No other outerwear style quite says “old money” like a wrap coat like this one does. I love Mercer Collective for their elevated coats and jackets that are somehow both classic and fresh at the same time. With a wide shawl collar and belt, this wool coat has chic details that will stand out.

Elie Tahari The Jemma Vegan Leather Minidress (Was $395) $171 at Saks Fifth Avenue A brand I can always count on for cool day-to-night pieces is Elie Tahari. They specialize in your not-so-basic workwear that can be dressed up or down in a pinch. This leather dress for instance is certainly appropriate for the office, but has an edge that makes it the ideal piece for date night or happy hour.

Elie Tahari The Laura Polo Pullover (Was $165) $51 at Saks Fifth Avenue Yet another reason why I love Elie Tahari is for elevated basics like this. While this may look like your run-of-the-mill t-shirt, but a few thoughtful details make it stand out. It has all-over ribbing for a luxurious feel, while the longer notched sleeves and polo neckline instantly add freshness to an otherwise basic tee.

Hudson Jeans Reconstructed Denim Midi-Skirt (Was $245) $172 at Saks Fifth Avenue Long live the long skirt! The trend is still going strong among the fashion set and I don’t see it slowing down any time soon. If you’re looking for a more elevated take on the denim skirt, might I suggest adding this piece to your cart? The subtle leather-like finish is an edgier departure from denim, not to mention this tan shade feels especially fresh for this season.

Mercer Collective Marisa Cropped Wool Jacket (Was $450) $225 at Saks Fifth Avenue This is just one of many Mercer Collective jackets I’m obsessed with. From the boxy shape and sherpa collar to the edgy zipper details and belted cuffs, I love everything about this jacket. Once the tricky transitional weather comes around, this would be the ideal jacket to have in your closet. Just imagine how good it would look with an all-white outfit.

Maje Short Tweed Dress (Was $495) $297 at Saks Fifth Avenue When I first came across this dress, my mind immediately shot to Renée Rapp’s character in The Sex Lives of College Girls. Too specific for you? Just think of classic schoolgirl style combined with the flair of Gen Z. In short, this dress is equal parts preppy and cool and I want it in my closet ASAP.

Wolford Colorado Turtleneck Knit Bodysuit (Was $295) $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue Bodysuits make wardrobe essentials. Period. But they aren't all made equal. If you want the best bodysuit the market has to offer, this one by Wolford is tough to beat. While it may be on the pricier side for a bodysuit, every single review mentions its great quality and comfortable fit. It also comes in plenty of colors from this eye-catching cobalt to need-to-have black, white, and nude.

Milly Feather-Embellished V-Neck Sweater (Was $350) $245 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sometimes a basic sweater just doesn't cut it. When you're looking for a little more pizazz for your 'fit, this sweater will do the trick. It may look like a basic v-neck knit, but those cool feather cuffs will make you stand out from a mile away. Rest assured this is a cozy top too thanks to a cashmere/wool blend.

Loulou Studio Pinstripe Wide-Leg Pants (Was $410) $246 at Saks Fifth Avenue Loulou Studio is such an underrated brand for elevated basics, as made clear by these pants. Made from a wool/cashmere blend, these pants have top-notch quality and comfort, plus the pleats add the cool factor. Something tells me pinstripes are about to be everywhere this spring, too, so I suggest getting ahead of the curve and adding these to your cart now.

Sam. Marni Quilted Down Jacket (Was $395) $277 at Saks Fifth Avenue Say it with me: "The coat makes the outfit." So, why settle for a boring black puffer jacket when a fun option like this exists? The gunmetal grey is right in line with the metallic trend that's still going strong, not to mention it's simply cool. I have a similar jacket as this and I get non-stop compliments every time I wear it.

the westside Nora Alpaca-Blend Pullover Sweater (Was $425) $106 at Saks Fifth Avenue When a sweater has any kind of cool details, I'm all in. This one (which is over $300 off, by the way) has fun pom-poms all up and down its voluminous sleeves and a chunky cable knit. I would pair this with the brown skirt below and some knee-high boots for an easy, yet chic winter look.

Loulou Studio Moja Wool-Blend Miniskirt (Was $210) $126 at Saks Fifth Avenue Loulou Studio has done it again with their elevated basics. This miniskirt may be simple in silhouette, but not in construction. It's made from a luxurious wool blend and if you look closely, the seams provide a cool tailored look. Shop the matching jacket to complete the set, or pair this skirt with all of your sweaters and boots for an easy look.

Maje Short Tweed Dress (Was $495) $248 at Saks Fifth Avenue I simply couldn't resist adding another Maje dress to this list because they are just too good. For starters, this dress has a structured fit-and-flair silhouette that will look flattering on just about every body type. The lace-up detailing and tweed fabric add even more style points, too.

Maje Purple Cashmere Sweater (Was $535) $321 at Saks Fifth Avenue While I do love Maje's dresses, their knitwear proves to be just as good. Aside from the gorgeous purple shade, this sweater is a major standout thanks to 100 percent cashmere and elevated ribbed detailing. With this sweater, you'll stay warm, cozy, and chic without a sweat.

SIMKHAI Charleston Sherpa Moto Jacket (Was $795) $477 at Saks Fifth Avenue Any time I see a jacket like this on the street (and it's been a lot), I'm immediately jealous of whoever's wearing it because they are just so cool. This find from SIMKHAI gets bonus points for its exaggerated collar and sherpa stripes on the sleeves. If I had this jacket in my closet, I would wear it with any and all of my winter outfits.

Cinq à Sept Gaby Crepe Shirtdress (Was $395) $237 at Saks Fifth Avenue Leave it to Cinq à Sept to create a shirtdress that's cool, edgy, and still work appropriate. I'm loving the tie detail along the hips not only as a way to show off your waist and add some shape, but also as a unique style detail. This is also a dress you can wear long into the spring by switching up your footwear.