Fact: nobody does girls' nights out dressing better than Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. And the proof is in the paparazzi. Whenever we're graced with photos of the duo out in NYC, there are two things we can be sure of: Swift and Lively are somehow coordinating, and there's some sort of easter egg buried in Swift's outfit. (Bonus points if they're heading into a scene-y Italian restaurant with famous friends in tow.) Take Swift's 34th birthday party, for example. Both the singer and the actor stepped out in head-to-toe black looks, with Swift's Clio Peppiatt's embellished dress featuring a "Midnights"-esque motif. Last night, the pair hit the town again—and this time, Swift and Lively wore colorful outfits that represented their respective personal styles to a T.

For the outing (at another Italian hotspot), Lively stepped out in a multicolor striped Guest in Residence sweater tucked into a suede circle skirt. The Gossip Girl actor kept the coordinating spirit alive with a yellow-striped Louis Vuitton monogrammed bag and a pair of Christian Louibition suede pumps that look eerily similar to something you'd find in Serena Van Der Woodsen's closet.

As for Swift, she opted for a crushed velvet mini dress from Sweet Jane and accessorized with necklaces from Foundrae (one of her go-to brands). The Grammy-award-winning singer completed the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier over-the-knee boots with a tattoo-style motif. Not to mention, Julia Fox was also spotted in a style from the collab, though her boots were a tad more skin-baring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are two important things to point out here (besides the fact that both celebrities are without coats in freezing NYC temps and Lively is tight-less!). Let's break them both down. First, both Swift and Lively are twinning yet again, though in a less obvious way than usual. The two chose brightly colored, quirky ensembles for the night out, which feel slightly out of place for New York City in the wintertime.

Despite quiet luxury and pared-back basics being the talk of the town, Swift and Lively chose to lean into 2010s fashion that feels a bit antithetical to today's trends. Swift's crushed velvet, skater-style dress holds a place in every millennial-slash-late Gen-Zer's heart. Meanwhile, Lively's look gives major Jess from New Girl twee-vibes, which also dominated the 2010s. Lively and Swift are known for doing their sartorial own thing, and their latest GNO outfits feel like they are embracing their personal style without attempting to launch a new micro trend—something we'll always be fans of.

Also, there are, in fact, a few easter eggs hidden in Swift's outfit, as expected. Swifties were quick to notice that the songwriter wore yet another green dress. For Monday night's Golden Globes, Swift (whose concert film was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award) also donned a sparkly green gown from Gucci. Fans jumped on the fact the snake-color dresses could be a clue that Reputation's re-record is close to a release date. Those Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier boots Swift has picked out might also allude to the same thing, as they feature snakes as well.

So, once again, Lively and Swift have strung together the makings of the perfect GNO, from food to fashion. No doubt there are many more to come in 2024, and we'll just be here, living vicariously through the paparazzi photos as one does.