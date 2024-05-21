Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Tutu a Sheer Makeover

Sarah Jessica Parker lit fashion group chats on fire yesterday with a polarizing new costume for her character, Carrie Bradshaw, and her upcoming third season of And Just Like That.... Photos surfaced of Parker in a towering gingham sunhat with ribbon straps and hot air balloon-esque volume. The look also included a pair of comfortable Dr. Scholl's sandals her character had worn on Sex and the City in 2002—but they were quite literally overshadowed by her headwear. Cue the active comments section, and a 180-degree turn for her wardrobing the next day.

The actress returned to set in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 21, in layers of balletic sheer tulle from Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection. Her look started with a completely sheer dress that was fitted through the bodice and featured bunches of faux roses secured just under her hip bones. Over the top, she threw on the coordinating jacket from the runway styling; the pale pink piece also has faux roses sewn into the sleeves and dainty bow ties at the cuffs.

Parker's whole look felt like a makeover of Carrie's famous pink tutu from the original Sex and the City title sequence. It has the same balletic shade and skirt made for twirling—but with the all-over sheer fabric, it's more assertive in its femininity.

Sarah Jessica Parker filmed another episode of And Just Like That... in Manhattan wearing a sheer dress and coordinating coat from Simone Rocha. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look had previously debuted in Simone Rocha's well-reviewed Spring 2024 collection. On the runway, it was styled with metallic platform pumps and pale pink ankle socks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simone Rocha Floral-Appliqué Mesh Long Coat $3,748 at Farfetch

The look also shows present-day Carrie's fashion expertise. Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection is one of a handful credited with kick-starting a sheer fabric trend on and off the runway.

And Just Like That... costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared behind-the-scenes photos of Carrie-slash-Sarah's new look on their official Instagram for the series' outfits. "Many thanks to Simone Rocha and Aquazzura for working with us for Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie!" the duo wrote. They also shared a glimpse at accessories that weren't visible in the paparazzi photos: Parker also carries a canvas Whitney Museum tote and dials up her outfit with jewelry from Heili Rocks and kWIT Jewelry.

She only had a few hours to enjoy her fresh-off-the-runway Simone Rocha look. Hours later, Parker changed into a much more relaxed outfit, especially by Carrie Bradshaw standards. The outfit (which Santiago and Rogers haven't shared credits for quite yet) featured a cornflower blue sweater and sorbet orange pants laced with metallic threading.

Hours later, Parker changed for another scene into a pale blue sweater and orange pants threaded with metallic pinstripes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filming for And Just Like That... season three has just begun. More changes are coming to the show than Carrie's latest outfit changes. Cast members including Sara Ramirez have exited the series; season two also ended on a cliffhanger that teases new relationships for Bradshaw and company. (I won't spoil them here.) For now, fans know this: Sarah Jessica Parker is still keeping her character's original wardrobe in mind as she pulls together her new outfits.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Balletic Sheer Dresses Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

LoveShackFancy Monceau Halter Ruffle Dress $1,295 at LoveShackFancy