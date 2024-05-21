Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Tutu a Sheer Makeover

Sarah Jessica Parker lit fashion group chats on fire yesterday with a polarizing new costume for her character, Carrie Bradshaw, and her upcoming third season of And Just Like That.... Photos surfaced of Parker in a towering gingham sunhat with ribbon straps and hot air balloon-esque volume. The look also included a pair of comfortable Dr. Scholl's sandals her character had worn on Sex and the City in 2002—but they were quite literally overshadowed by her headwear. Cue the active comments section, and a 180-degree turn for her wardrobing the next day.
The actress returned to set in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 21, in layers of balletic sheer tulle from Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection. Her look started with a completely sheer dress that was fitted through the bodice and featured bunches of faux roses secured just under her hip bones. Over the top, she threw on the coordinating jacket from the runway styling; the pale pink piece also has faux roses sewn into the sleeves and dainty bow ties at the cuffs.
Parker's whole look felt like a makeover of Carrie's famous pink tutu from the original Sex and the City title sequence. It has the same balletic shade and skirt made for twirling—but with the all-over sheer fabric, it's more assertive in its femininity.
The look also shows present-day Carrie's fashion expertise. Simone Rocha's Spring 2024 collection is one of a handful credited with kick-starting a sheer fabric trend on and off the runway.
And Just Like That... costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared behind-the-scenes photos of Carrie-slash-Sarah's new look on their official Instagram for the series' outfits. "Many thanks to Simone Rocha and Aquazzura for working with us for Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie!" the duo wrote. They also shared a glimpse at accessories that weren't visible in the paparazzi photos: Parker also carries a canvas Whitney Museum tote and dials up her outfit with jewelry from Heili Rocks and kWIT Jewelry.
She only had a few hours to enjoy her fresh-off-the-runway Simone Rocha look. Hours later, Parker changed into a much more relaxed outfit, especially by Carrie Bradshaw standards. The outfit (which Santiago and Rogers haven't shared credits for quite yet) featured a cornflower blue sweater and sorbet orange pants laced with metallic threading.
Filming for And Just Like That... season three has just begun. More changes are coming to the show than Carrie's latest outfit changes. Cast members including Sara Ramirez have exited the series; season two also ended on a cliffhanger that teases new relationships for Bradshaw and company. (I won't spoil them here.) For now, fans know this: Sarah Jessica Parker is still keeping her character's original wardrobe in mind as she pulls together her new outfits.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Balletic Sheer Dresses Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
In Princess Kate’s Absence, Prince William Is Supported by Four of His Royal Cousins While Hosting Today’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The moment marked “a rare outing highlighting the next generation of the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley-Led Body-Horror Movie About Beauty Standards Is Shocking Cannes
'The Substance' is one of the most divisive movies at this year's film festival.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Sofia Richie Is Having a “Nervous Breakdown” Ahead of Her Baby’s Arrival, Her Dad Lionel Richie Jokes
Sofia and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are expecting their first child together.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Bella Hadid Endorses the Butter Yellow Color Trend in a Mini Dress at Cannes
The supermodel continues to turn her hotel lobby into her own runway show.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist in a Crop Top at the 'Atlas' Premiere
The singer wore a two-piece set at the 'Atlas' premiere.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Anne Hathaway Turns a Gap Shirtdress Into Sexy Deconstructed Couture
She's the second celebrity to wear custom Gap this month.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Proves a Throwback, Comfortable Sandal Is Still Shop-Worthy
She originally wore them 20 years ago.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Bella Hadid Wears the Most Naked Dress at the Cannes Red Carpet
The model attended a Monday premiere in a completely sheer piece.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Embraces the Quiet Luxury Lifestyle in Head-to-Toe Neutrals
She's trading her over-the-top looks for a more muted palette.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Kicks Off Her Cannes Takeover in a Slinky Brown Mini Dress
The supermodel is back and better than ever.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs an Easy White Tank and Jeans With $690 Mesh Flats
The $690 pair by The Row strikes again.
By Halie LeSavage Published