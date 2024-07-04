Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the Summer Overalls Trend With a $1,600 Pair of Crystal Pumps
The Carrie Bradshaw-approved look put a highbrow twist on the minimalist girl summer uniform.
Sarah Jessica Parker is expertly incorporating some hot-off-the-runway 2024 summer trends into the upcoming season of the hit HBO Max show And Just Like That.
On Tuesday, July 2, while filming the sequel to the iconic television show Sex and the City in, you guessed it, New York City, the actress wore a pair of paint-splattered denim overalls over a white blouse featuring a vintage subway map.
The blouse, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, highlights not only the New York City subway system, but also underground maps from other iconic cities like London and Tokyo.
While the show's costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago seemed to take a page out of the 2024 summer overalls trend, the pair perfectly elevated the minimalist girl summer fit with a pair of Rene Caovilla Crystal Halter Slingback Pumps, valued at $1,660.
In 2024, overalls have become something of a chameleon-like trend, capable of being styled either up or down depending on the wearer's preference or event.
As Marie Claire previously reported, Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde have "turned to overalls this spring when they've wanted to keep a low profile." Holmes decided to style her overalls with velvet Mary Janes and a chore coat, while Wilde decided to go with a white tank and peep-toe sandals.
Sofia Richie Grainge has also leaned into the summer overall trend, relying on a pair of military green overalls as part of her summer maternity wardrobe.
Adding some highbrow style to more subtle looks is par for the Carrie Bradshaw course, and both the And Just Like That costumer designers and Sarah Jessica Parker herself are continuing to combine high-end pieces with minimalist trends as the show prepares for its upcoming season.
While filming a recent dinner date scene, Parker wore a trendy pair of khaki capris paired with an off-the-shoulder denim shirt. She highlighted the television-worthy look with a pair of single strap black pumps while carrying a large SJP white tote bag.
The mid-calf length bottoms highlighted another 2024 summer trend, as the decades-old capri pant—which was first created in 1948 by German Fashion designer Sonja de Lennart—is making something of a comeback on par with the overall resurgence.
Once popularized by Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe, capris are now appearing on fashion-forward Hollywood A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
