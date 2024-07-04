Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the Summer Overalls Trend With a $1,600 Pair of Crystal Pumps

Sarah Jessica Parker is expertly incorporating some hot-off-the-runway 2024 summer trends into the upcoming season of the hit HBO Max show And Just Like That.

On Tuesday, July 2, while filming the sequel to the iconic television show Sex and the City in, you guessed it, New York City, the actress wore a pair of paint-splattered denim overalls over a white blouse featuring a vintage subway map.

The blouse, designed by Dolce & Gabbana, highlights not only the New York City subway system, but also underground maps from other iconic cities like London and Tokyo.

While the show's costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago seemed to take a page out of the 2024 summer overalls trend, the pair perfectly elevated the minimalist girl summer fit with a pair of Rene Caovilla Crystal Halter Slingback Pumps, valued at $1,660.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on July 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, overalls have become something of a chameleon-like trend, capable of being styled either up or down depending on the wearer's preference or event.

As Marie Claire previously reported, Katie Holmes and Olivia Wilde have "turned to overalls this spring when they've wanted to keep a low profile." Holmes decided to style her overalls with velvet Mary Janes and a chore coat, while Wilde decided to go with a white tank and peep-toe sandals.

Sofia Richie Grainge has also leaned into the summer overall trend, relying on a pair of military green overalls as part of her summer maternity wardrobe.

Adding some highbrow style to more subtle looks is par for the Carrie Bradshaw course, and both the And Just Like That costumer designers and Sarah Jessica Parker herself are continuing to combine high-end pieces with minimalist trends as the show prepares for its upcoming season.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on July 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While filming a recent dinner date scene, Parker wore a trendy pair of khaki capris paired with an off-the-shoulder denim shirt. She highlighted the television-worthy look with a pair of single strap black pumps while carrying a large SJP white tote bag.

The mid-calf length bottoms highlighted another 2024 summer trend, as the decades-old capri pant—which was first created in 1948 by German Fashion designer Sonja de Lennart—is making something of a comeback on par with the overall resurgence.