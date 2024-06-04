Celebrity travel outfits can go a few ways. They can be a cut-and-sewn embodiment of wanderlust, like Kendall Jenner's sheer Khaite dress for a Mallorca cruise. They can stack trends, like Jennifer Lawrence's double denim and mesh flats moment for a trip to the airport. Or they can make closet staples feel like a fashion leap with a precisely chosen colorway, like Katie Holmes's wide-leg white jeans.
En route home from a weekend away, Holmes walked through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, June 4, in a travel outfit with her signature undone ease—plus a pant shade some risk-averse dressers might consider brave for a day of travel (and all the wardrobe mishaps that can come with it). The look started with a butter yellow T-shirt and a canvas weekender bag with leather trim—two pieces you'd expect to see in the boarding area of any major airport or on the Hampton Jitney. Her pants, however, were a departure from the usual travel fare. Holmes wore stark white jeans that, at least where this clumsy editor is concerned, would be a magnet for airplane tray spills and subway scuffs in transit.
But Holmes is a personal style deity come down to Earth, and from the looks of it, her white jeans were fresh-off-the-store-shelf pristine. (Exactly which store remains to be seen—tags for her outfit haven't been identified yet, but this post will be updated when they are.)
Holmes dialed down her accessories in neutral tones, letting her bold white jeans and matching bag do all the work. She coordinated a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses with dainty black ballet flats (and, maybe unintentionally, a black hair tie around her wrist).
Holmes's white jeans are wide enough that they may be as comfortable as plane, train, or car sweatpants. They're also another vote for one of 2024's biggest denim trends. Extra wide-leg, slouchy styles were a runway standout from Ganni to Valentino; after the catwalks in Paris wrapped up, similar puddle jeans made their way to the wardrobes of Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence.
White jeans can sometimes feel like a gamble (or at least, a beacon for unwanted stains). If Holmes's tonal travel outfit has anything to say about it, they're just as versatile as sweatpants or leggings.
Preparing for the launch of her A.P.C. collection earlier this week, Holmes told me her personal style North Star is looking and feeling "normal." And yes, her definition includes stark white denim.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop a Travel Outfit Inspired by Katie Holmes
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
42 Summer Arrivals From Nordstrom, Saks, and Zara I'm Freaking Out Over
And you will too.
By Anna Laplaca Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Demi Moore’s Daughters Have a Group Chat Dedicated Solely to Hyping Their “Iconic” Mom Up, Especially Her Fierce Red Carpet Looks
Welcome to the “Demi-ssance,” led by Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Best Summer Dresses Are All Worth Shopping
She's spent the week in must-have styles.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Royally Upgrades Closet Staples Including a White Shirt and Pleated Skirt
Princess Beatrice wore the closet staple with a crisp pleated skirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Proves a Strapless Maternity Suit Is an Office-Appropriate Work Outfit
Can she settle the great summer office outfit debate?
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Is Pure Romance in a Sheer Dress for Her Spanish Getaway
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lawrence Packs the Double Denim Trend and $890 Mesh Flats Into Her Travel Outfit
Both are infinitely worth copying.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material
It's all in the accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Unexpectedly Preppy Maternity Outfit Is Also a Shout-Out to Gigi Hadid
A shout-out to Gigi Hadid is also involved.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated