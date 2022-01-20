Savage X Fenty's Valentines Day Collection Is Here

I’ve heard it said that the best Valentine’s Day gifts are often the ones that you buy for yourself. While I’m certainly not above receiving a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates from my significant this year, I will most definitely take that advice by picking something up from Savage X Fenty’s brand-new Valentine’s Day collection, which is now available to shop—and all of which is seriously sexy.

Not only is the drop comprised of the brand-new Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collections, but it includes an the first-ever Fenty Beauty x Savage X Fenty crossover: The #SavageXFentyBeauty Gloss Bomb Heat an all-new color that the brand is calling “Lavender Savage.” If you're already an Xtra VIP, the gloss is exclusively included in your January box.

The first photos from the spicy new "Love On The Edge" campaign hit the internet on January 18 and featured Rihanna herself alongside the likes of models Lola Leon, Alva Claire, Tess McMillan, and Quannah Chasinghorse, all wearing a mix of the pink and red pieces. Mega fans will recognize a few familiar faces in the campaign from one of the three Savage X Fenty fashion shows, all of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now if you’re suddenly in dire need of a Rihanna re-up. Leon, for one, made her second-ever runway appearance in the most recent iteration, which hit the platform in September 2021.

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty. (Image credit: Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty)

Both the Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collections feature a mix of unisex lingerie and sleepwear, so Rihanna has you covered no matter what your V-day plans look like this year. And while both collections are sure to land in your checkout cart in their entirety, there are a few key differences between them. The former is more daring and features everything from a daring strappy red harness to a bustier-style bra with sheer panels. The Lace’d Up collection, however, takes a retro-feeling approach and features silky pieces with corseted silhouettes and with delicate contrasting lace trims. Also available on the site is an assortment of accessories, including a red fishnet robe and a pair of opera-length gloves to match.

Pieces from both collections are just as inclusive as ever. Bra band sizes range from a size 32 to a size 46, while cup sizes are available in A through H. All of the sleepwear is available in sizes XS–3X and S–XXXL. Prices range from $14.95 to $64.95. Keep reading to shop a few of our favorite pieces now, or check out the entire collection on Savage X Fenty's website.

Glossy Flossy Bustier $74.95 at Savage X Fenty I love an on-theme article of clothing, so this sheer bustier is a must-buy.

Lace'd Up Bralette $44.95 at Savage X Fenty Swap your basic bralette for this dainty lacy one from the new collection ASAP.

Lace'd Up Cami $39.95 at Savage X Fenty Go to bed in style in this silky cami. Your old T-shirts probably need to be replaced anyway.

Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt $49.95 at Savage X Fenty Looking to add a little bit of *spice* to your lingerie drawer? This Garter Skirt is what you need.

Lace'd Up Strappy Cami $64.95 at Savage X Fenty How sweet are all of the retro details on this pink-and-yellow set?