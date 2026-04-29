Celebrities don't solely visit Saturday Night Live to showcase their comedic talents. It's also a safe space for fashion girls to flaunt their risqué side. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga have gone pantless at SNL parties; Dakota Johnson showed some skin in lingerie-inspired looks; and on April 28, Olivia Rodrigo followed suit in a semi-sheer, polka-dot dress.

This week's host and musical guest declared her SNL episode one to watch for laughs and summer style inspiration. If Rodrigo looked this chic at a post-rehearsal dinner, imagine how stellar her monologue look will be.

The late-night show's cast saved an extra seat for the first-time host (three-time musical guest) inside their go-to Italian hotspot, Lattanzi. She gave off major New York It-girl energy in a black-and-white slip dress, featuring an ivory, lace-trimmed neckline and short, polka-dotted sleeves. Plot twist: Every element below the bust turned transparent. Rodrigo's balconette bra and low-rise underwear emerged from beneath sheer chiffon. It's unclear where the Grammy winner found her nearly-naked midi and matching lingerie. But devoted Livies (and It-bag connoisseurs) ID'd her purse in minutes.

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Olivia Rodrigo was spotted post-SNL dinner in a semi-sheer polka-dot dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Paparazzi only captured the corner of Rodrigo's elongated, burgundy bag. Still, there's no doubt she chose the cult-collected, small Alaïa Le Teckel. The horizontal shoulder style practically pioneered the east-west trend's second coming in 2024.

At the time, it stretched from the arms of Margot Robbie and Rihanna to Dua Lipa and Tracee Ellis Ross. Two years later, the Le Teckel is still an It bag, despite its sightings being much more rare. If anyone can influence other owners to dust theirs off, it's Olivia Rodrigo. Plus, purses like the Prada Bonnie and the Gucci Borsetto are putting east-west silhouettes back on the map, just in time for a Le Teckel comeback.

Rodrigo is still breaking in her Alaïa best-seller, but the rest of her outfit felt so on-brand for her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Despite her third studio record's June 12 release date, Rodrigo can't stop teasing its corresponding aesthetic.

The babydoll dress she wore on the album cover started this era on a preppy Parisian note. Then, she debuted her "Drop Dead" music video, starring a vintage, circa-1960s mini fresh from Jane Birkin's closet. Most recently, low-rise jeans, pastel cardigans, Mary Janes, and polka-dots have joined the mix. Altogether, You Seem Pretty Sad is a win for fans with genre-free personal style, plus an affinity for all things French. Stay tuned to see how this era translates on Saturday Night Live's stage.

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Shop Polka-Dot Dresses Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo