The 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is a style battle where celebrities compete for the most dramatic look to grace the French coastline. On Friday, May 17, Emma Stone made a compelling entry in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that pushed the definition of a plunge neckline.
Stone arrived at the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, her third collaboration with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, sparkling like the nebula of a far-off galaxy. Her Louis Vuitton dress, styled by Petra Flannery, was coated in burgundy sequins that shimmered in hues of pink, red, and purple in front of the flashing cameras before extending into a small train. And then there was the neckline: a deep, deep V-silhouette that ended below Stone's ribcage.
The dramatic shape wasn't limited to the front. Stone's gown also had a deep-V shape in the back, emphasized by sheer burgundy tulle. While she kept her accessories minimal, one piece nearly outshined her dress: a gigantic cuff bracelet set with diamonds and a spectacular ruby.
Stone also veered on the soft, understated side for her beauty. Hairstylist Mara Roszak styled her collarbone-length hair into soft curls, while makeup artist Rachel Goodwin lined her upper lid in thin, black eyeliner, complemented by a light pink blush and dewy lips.
Stone joined co-stars Margaret Qualley (in confectionary pink Chanel) and Hunter Schafer (in Armani that looked like liquid metal) on the red carpet.
Working with Flannery, Stone has lately chosen Louis Vuitton to design her red carpet gowns for major events. At the Academy Awards in March, she worked with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière on a seafoam green, strapless peplum gown.
The dress was a sculptural moment—and a viral one. Accepting her Oscar trophy onstage for her performance in Poor Things, Stone revealed that her dress had broken in the night. Luckily, she had a twinkling metallic party dress to change into (also by Louis Vuitton). All signs point to Stone wearing another look by the French house this weekend.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Margaret Qualley Brings a Very 2000s Hair Accessory to the Cannes Red Carpet
Proof a bedazzled headband can be couture.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift Is So Powerful That the NFL Took Her Into Consideration As It Planned Its 2024 Schedule
It’s less about her relationship with Travis Kelce and more about her Eras Tour, though—but still.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gayle King Jokes That She Wants to Give a Copy of Her ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ Cover to Her Ex-Husband
She also shared her best friend Oprah Winfrey’s reaction to her turn as a cover model.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs a Vintage Biker Jacket With Her Go-To Maternity Crop Top
Hailey Bieber paired her go-to baby tee with a vintage biker jacket.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Revives the Peplum Trend at Cannes in a Little White Dress
She makes a throwback trend look surprisingly chic.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Takes On the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Skirt and Blazer
It's all about contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Outfit Repeats in a White High-Neck Tank Top and Pleated Pants
She hasn't worn it publicly since 2023, but it's worth bringing back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Refreshes Her Minimalist Style With an Unexpectedly Bright Red Sweater
This supermodel loves her closet staples.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Reinvent Mother-Daughter Matching in Baggy Jeans
The duo dressed for the rain in oversized jackets and baggy jeans.
By India Roby Published
-
Law Roach Styles Naomi Campbell in a Vintage Chanel Dress She Debuted on the Runway
She was the first model to wear it on a 1996 runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Loud Luxury Birkins for Allbirds and White Sweatpants
The singer is rarely seen without Hermès on her arm.
By Halie LeSavage Published