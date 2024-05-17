Emma Stone's Cannes 2024 Louis Vuitton Gown Tests the Limits of a Plunge Neckline

Is this the deepest V-neckline Cannes has ever seen?

Emma Stone wears a plunge dress by Louis Vuitton on the Cannes 2024 red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is a style battle where celebrities compete for the most dramatic look to grace the French coastline. On Friday, May 17, Emma Stone made a compelling entry in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that pushed the definition of a plunge neckline.

Stone arrived at the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, her third collaboration with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, sparkling like the nebula of a far-off galaxy. Her Louis Vuitton dress, styled by Petra Flannery, was coated in burgundy sequins that shimmered in hues of pink, red, and purple in front of the flashing cameras before extending into a small train. And then there was the neckline: a deep, deep V-silhouette that ended below Stone's ribcage.

Emma Stone wears a purple plunge louis vuitton gown at cannes 2024

Emma Stone arrives at the premiere of Kind of Kindness at the Cannes Film Festival wearing Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dramatic shape wasn't limited to the front. Stone's gown also had a deep-V shape in the back, emphasized by sheer burgundy tulle. While she kept her accessories minimal, one piece nearly outshined her dress: a gigantic cuff bracelet set with diamonds and a spectacular ruby.

Stone also veered on the soft, understated side for her beauty. Hairstylist Mara Roszak styled her collarbone-length hair into soft curls, while makeup artist Rachel Goodwin lined her upper lid in thin, black eyeliner, complemented by a light pink blush and dewy lips.

Emma Stone at the kind of kindness cannes premiere in a purple plunge dress by louis vuitton

Stone's gown featured a plunging neckline in the front and an equally low-cut back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone joined co-stars Margaret Qualley (in confectionary pink Chanel) and Hunter Schafer (in Armani that looked like liquid metal) on the red carpet.

emma stone oscars 2024 peplum dress

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Emma Stone wore a mermaid-esque peplum gown in seafoam green by Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Working with Flannery, Stone has lately chosen Louis Vuitton to design her red carpet gowns for major events. At the Academy Awards in March, she worked with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière on a seafoam green, strapless peplum gown.

The dress was a sculptural moment—and a viral one. Accepting her Oscar trophy onstage for her performance in Poor Things, Stone revealed that her dress had broken in the night. Luckily, she had a twinkling metallic party dress to change into (also by Louis Vuitton). All signs point to Stone wearing another look by the French house this weekend.

Topics
Emma Stone
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸