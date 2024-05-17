The 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is a style battle where celebrities compete for the most dramatic look to grace the French coastline. On Friday, May 17, Emma Stone made a compelling entry in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that pushed the definition of a plunge neckline.

Stone arrived at the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, her third collaboration with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, sparkling like the nebula of a far-off galaxy. Her Louis Vuitton dress, styled by Petra Flannery, was coated in burgundy sequins that shimmered in hues of pink, red, and purple in front of the flashing cameras before extending into a small train. And then there was the neckline: a deep, deep V-silhouette that ended below Stone's ribcage.

Emma Stone arrives at the premiere of Kind of Kindness at the Cannes Film Festival wearing Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dramatic shape wasn't limited to the front. Stone's gown also had a deep-V shape in the back, emphasized by sheer burgundy tulle. While she kept her accessories minimal, one piece nearly outshined her dress: a gigantic cuff bracelet set with diamonds and a spectacular ruby.

Stone also veered on the soft, understated side for her beauty. Hairstylist Mara Roszak styled her collarbone-length hair into soft curls, while makeup artist Rachel Goodwin lined her upper lid in thin, black eyeliner, complemented by a light pink blush and dewy lips.

Stone's gown featured a plunging neckline in the front and an equally low-cut back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone joined co-stars Margaret Qualley (in confectionary pink Chanel) and Hunter Schafer (in Armani that looked like liquid metal) on the red carpet.

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Emma Stone wore a mermaid-esque peplum gown in seafoam green by Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Working with Flannery, Stone has lately chosen Louis Vuitton to design her red carpet gowns for major events. At the Academy Awards in March, she worked with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière on a seafoam green, strapless peplum gown.

The dress was a sculptural moment—and a viral one. Accepting her Oscar trophy onstage for her performance in Poor Things, Stone revealed that her dress had broken in the night. Luckily, she had a twinkling metallic party dress to change into (also by Louis Vuitton). All signs point to Stone wearing another look by the French house this weekend.