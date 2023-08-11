'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Every Detail We Know

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building has just returned for a standout, star-studded third season. In season 3 of Only Murders, the Emmy-winning series has expanded its world beyond the Arconia, to follow a murder investigation set among the cast of a Broadway show, complete with original songs and an added layer of complications for the podcasting trio of Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez). Now that OMITB has expanded the subjects of its true-crime parody from one building's co-op board to a group of possibly-murderous thespians, we can't help but wonder where the show could go next. Read on for what we know about a possible season 4 of Only Murders in the Building so far, to be updated as the show releases more hints of the next mystery.

Has 'Only Murders in the Building' been renewed for season 4?

Short answer: Not yet. Season 3 is premiering in the midst of the ongoing writers and actors strikes, and production on most shows will remain halted until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) negotiates a fair contract with the trade unions. The strikes also extend to any talks on renewals, so unless a fourth season was greenlit prior to the strikes, we won't hear any news about the show's future until they're over.

However, all signs point to the show continuing. Season 2 received 11 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and season 3 has gotten rave reviews from both viewers and critics so far. So don't worry, Arconiacs; Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will very likely be back.

When would 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 come out?

OMITB has kept up a yearly release schedule, with season 1 premiering in August 2021, season 2 in June 2022, and season 3 this August. However, season 4's return will likely be delayed. If the strikes end sooner rather than later, season 4 could be released before the end of 2024.

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Who would be in the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4?

Though OMITB has become known for its stellar selection of guest stars, the series also boasts a great core cast that sticks around from season to season. Season 4's cast will likely depend on who makes it out of season 3 alive (or if anyone finally decides to move out of the Arconia), but it's very likely that most of the main cast will return. This includes main trio Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), and Selena Gomez (Mabel), as well as Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), Ryan Broussard (Will), Jackie Hoffman (Uma), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams).

There's also the chance that some of the show's earlier cast members could return. One surprising departure ahead of season 3 was Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas), who was unavailable for season 3 due to his Broadway play Pictures from Home. Lane confirmed to Deadline that he would love to return to the series, meaning we could see the return of Teddy and Theo Dimas (James Caverly).