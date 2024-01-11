Selena Gomez Is a Dazzling Vision in White for Rare Beauty

I would say that Selena Gomez looks like an angel in this all-white outfit, but she looks too much like a boss babe to be angelic. This is a girlie who is getting stuff done.

Gomez arrived at her Rare Beauty's Find Comfort in Your Body collection launch celebration in LA on Wednesday in an all-white pantsuit.

She paired this Giuseppe di Morabito suit with a white lace Victoria's Secret corset underneath (my high school self is screaming right now).

The singer, actress, and businesswoman collaborated with stylist Erin Walsh for this monochromatic look. Gomez is bringing quiet luxury into the new year in an outfit that is both understated and bold.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2019, and the brand is immensely popular. It offers a variety of makeup products, including blush, concealer, and bronzer. With this new release of a body care collection, fans of Rare Beauty can now purchase lotion, hand cream, and a fragrance mist.

Excuse me while I add ALL of it to my shopping cart before it's sold out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's appearance on the pink carpet comes just a day after she announced on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media.

She shared an Instagram Story with the text, "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters" and a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco , playing with two young children.

Some keen-eyed fans pointed out that a video was posted on her Instagram just a day later, promoting a cooking video with Gomez and successful chef Gordon Ramsey.

However, this is likely a preplanned ad uploaded by her team rather than a personal post by the young star.

Many were concerned for her wellbeing following the announced departure from social media, linking it to recent drama at the Golden Globes.

But visitors at the launch event claimed she seemed to be in good spirits, chatting to fans and the press about the new product line.