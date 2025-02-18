On paper, Selena Gomez extended her trip to London after the BAFTAs red carpet to promote her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First. In editors' minds, she's staying over to show off her powers of outfit-makeup coordination. The Emilia Pérez star was caught greeting fans on Feb. 18 in an outfit that seemed like it was styled by both Erin Walsh, Gomez's frequent collaborator, and a Pantone paint specialist. The shades of red were just too identical between her oversize faux fur coat, brocade dress, and tube of Rare Beauty lipstick to be anything but deliberately matched.

Exact credits for Gomez's all-red-everything look weren't available at press time. Still, it was obvious from the coordinating shades that Gomez had started with her label's best-selling lipstick with a red-blue tone and worked backward to hunt down a cozy shearling coat and brocade dress. What shade other than red could better convey that she's just a girl in love, and in service of an album exploring her devotion to her fiancé (and collaborator) Benny Blanco?

The tip-to-toe coordination didn't start with Gomez's fiery red separates. Beneath her neatly chopped, side-parted bob, the star also matched a pair of '80s-inspired chunky gold earrings to an even bigger brooch, pinned to the lapel of her coat. She must have been studying New York Fashion Week street style in her glam session on Tuesday morning: both accessories were frequent plus-ones on the show circuit this February.

Selena Gomez has lately been showing her romantic side with her red carpet styling. Firmly in her bride-to-be era after getting engaged in December, she's lately worn an array of wedding-day white to panels and premieres. The most opulent display of certified lover-girl styling arrived on Feb. 16, when she coordinated her BAFTAs Schiaparelli dress to her diamond engagement ring. Her custom gown was coated in crystals whose shine rivaled her rare marquise diamond—and it was accessorized with even brighter archival Tiffany jewelry.

On March 21, fans will get to hear all about the relationship that's sparked these crush-worthy outfits when Gomez and Blanco release their joint album. Until then, expect to see the singer wearing outfits that inspire heart-eye emojis from head to toe.

