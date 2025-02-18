Selena Gomez Perfectly Matches Her Fluffy Red Coat and Dress to Her Rare Lipstick
Her outfit-makeup coordination skills are unmatched.
On paper, Selena Gomez extended her trip to London after the BAFTAs red carpet to promote her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First. In editors' minds, she's staying over to show off her powers of outfit-makeup coordination. The Emilia Pérez star was caught greeting fans on Feb. 18 in an outfit that seemed like it was styled by both Erin Walsh, Gomez's frequent collaborator, and a Pantone paint specialist. The shades of red were just too identical between her oversize faux fur coat, brocade dress, and tube of Rare Beauty lipstick to be anything but deliberately matched.
A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)
A photo posted by on
Exact credits for Gomez's all-red-everything look weren't available at press time. Still, it was obvious from the coordinating shades that Gomez had started with her label's best-selling lipstick with a red-blue tone and worked backward to hunt down a cozy shearling coat and brocade dress. What shade other than red could better convey that she's just a girl in love, and in service of an album exploring her devotion to her fiancé (and collaborator) Benny Blanco?
The tip-to-toe coordination didn't start with Gomez's fiery red separates. Beneath her neatly chopped, side-parted bob, the star also matched a pair of '80s-inspired chunky gold earrings to an even bigger brooch, pinned to the lapel of her coat. She must have been studying New York Fashion Week street style in her glam session on Tuesday morning: both accessories were frequent plus-ones on the show circuit this February.
Selena Gomez has lately been showing her romantic side with her red carpet styling. Firmly in her bride-to-be era after getting engaged in December, she's lately worn an array of wedding-day white to panels and premieres. The most opulent display of certified lover-girl styling arrived on Feb. 16, when she coordinated her BAFTAs Schiaparelli dress to her diamond engagement ring. Her custom gown was coated in crystals whose shine rivaled her rare marquise diamond—and it was accessorized with even brighter archival Tiffany jewelry.
On March 21, fans will get to hear all about the relationship that's sparked these crush-worthy outfits when Gomez and Blanco release their joint album. Until then, expect to see the singer wearing outfits that inspire heart-eye emojis from head to toe.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
