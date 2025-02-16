Only two months into her engagement to fiancé Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez has already re-defined the concept of a bridal era. She didn't miss a beat, debuting multiple all-white looks right off the bat.

Blanco quickly followed her lead, sporting his own version at the 2025 Golden Globes, in a textured ivory suit and embellished shirt. And for today's British Academy Film Awards, Gomez took pre-nuptial dressing one huge step further, when she matched her red carpet gown to her new engagement ring.

Gomez touched down in London, England for the 87th annual BAFTAs on Feb. 16. Though she walked the carpet solo, the actor's entire look paid tribute to her new relationship status. She wore a dazzling, custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Erin Walsh.

Selena Gomez wore a custom Schiaparelli gown to the 2025 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The column dress featured contrasting black velvet sleeves and was embellished from head to toe. Covered fully in silver sequins, rhinestones, tassels, and marquise-cut crystals, Gomez's gown was the sartorial embodiment of her new engagement ring, which also features a marquise stone.

The dress was covered in marquise crystals, mimicking the shape of her diamond engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of her jewelry, meanwhile, was straight out of the archives—the Tiffany & Co. Archives, to be specific. The Only Murders In the Building star wore vintage earrings and bracelets from the 1930s and '50s, mixed with several modern rings. One of which was a $28,400 Diamond Vine Band Ring and the other a cocktail ring that boasted over 10 carats in just the center stone alone.

The pop star accessorized with vintage jewelry from Tiffany and Co. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look was a perfect ending to a week, which largely celebrated Gomez and Blanco's love. On Thursday, the couple announced a new collaboration album, titled I Said I Love You First, which will begin streaming on March 21.

