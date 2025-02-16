Selena Gomez Matches Her 2025 BAFTAs Schiaparelli Dress to Her Marquise Diamond Engagement Ring
This will surely be the most stylish engagement in modern history.
Only two months into her engagement to fiancé Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez has already re-defined the concept of a bridal era. She didn't miss a beat, debuting multiple all-white looks right off the bat.
Blanco quickly followed her lead, sporting his own version at the 2025 Golden Globes, in a textured ivory suit and embellished shirt. And for today's British Academy Film Awards, Gomez took pre-nuptial dressing one huge step further, when she matched her red carpet gown to her new engagement ring.
Gomez touched down in London, England for the 87th annual BAFTAs on Feb. 16. Though she walked the carpet solo, the actor's entire look paid tribute to her new relationship status. She wore a dazzling, custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Erin Walsh.
The column dress featured contrasting black velvet sleeves and was embellished from head to toe. Covered fully in silver sequins, rhinestones, tassels, and marquise-cut crystals, Gomez's gown was the sartorial embodiment of her new engagement ring, which also features a marquise stone.
The rest of her jewelry, meanwhile, was straight out of the archives—the Tiffany & Co. Archives, to be specific. The Only Murders In the Building star wore vintage earrings and bracelets from the 1930s and '50s, mixed with several modern rings. One of which was a $28,400 Diamond Vine Band Ring and the other a cocktail ring that boasted over 10 carats in just the center stone alone.
The look was a perfect ending to a week, which largely celebrated Gomez and Blanco's love. On Thursday, the couple announced a new collaboration album, titled I Said I Love You First, which will begin streaming on March 21.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
