Sienna Miller Says the Boho Wooden Clogs Trend Is Back
Everything old is shoe again!
Everything old is new again, or should we say, shoe again. A few months ago, Katie Holmes brought back wedge sandals, then a laundry list of trend-following celebs like Natalie Portman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lily-Rose Depp joined in. We're also in the midst of a ballet flat renaissance. And just last week, Demi Moore made a case for the ever-divisive, very-2010s gladiator sandals. Now, Sienna Miller is throwing her hat (shoe) in the ring to revive the clogs trend.
The actress was photographed yesterday at the Treasure House Fair for art and antiques in London, wearing a pair of Chloé's Jeannette Wedge Clogs in black. She paired the chunky wooden heels with a similarly bohemian set from Rhode, including a black cropped blouse with a fitted sweetheart bodice and puffy sleeves plus a matching tiered maxi skirt embroidered with cut-outs along the hem.
Clogs should come as no surprise following the Birkenstock revival that's been going on for the past few years. Even brands from Khaite to Gucci to Dior began re-introducing the controversial style. The 2024 return of the clog coincides with "boho chic" trickling back into the fashion zeitgeist.
Miller's Chloé clogs are representative of the brand's Fall 2024 collection, filled with slouchy leather boots, sheer ruffles, earthy neutral tones, fringe, and lace. Perhaps most pointedly boho retro are the kitten heel clogs, dubbed the Judith Clogs. Speaking of kitten heel combos, yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a hybrid between a kitten heel, a ballet flat, and a Mary Jane. Maybe a kitten heel mash-ups will coincide with the clog comeback.
Miller is a Chloé girl to her core, often seen wearing the brand out and about from red carpets to city strolls. For this year's Met Gala, Chloé dressed Miller in their latest threads, straight off the runway: a white ruffled silk lace maxi dress and the Jade Stud Embellished Leather Pumps in black. And in keeping with her affinity for throwback footwear, she wore the viral Maxime Wedge Sandals to the after party.
Shop Clogs Inspired by Sienna Miller
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
