Everything old is new again, or should we say, shoe again. A few months ago, Katie Holmes brought back wedge sandals, then a laundry list of trend-following celebs like Natalie Portman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lily-Rose Depp joined in. We're also in the midst of a ballet flat renaissance. And just last week, Demi Moore made a case for the ever-divisive, very-2010s gladiator sandals. Now, Sienna Miller is throwing her hat (shoe) in the ring to revive the clogs trend.

The actress was photographed yesterday at the Treasure House Fair for art and antiques in London, wearing a pair of Chloé's Jeannette Wedge Clogs in black. She paired the chunky wooden heels with a similarly bohemian set from Rhode, including a black cropped blouse with a fitted sweetheart bodice and puffy sleeves plus a matching tiered maxi skirt embroidered with cut-outs along the hem.

Sienna Miller is bringing back boho in a matching black set—and clogs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clogs should come as no surprise following the Birkenstock revival that's been going on for the past few years. Even brands from Khaite to Gucci to Dior began re-introducing the controversial style. The 2024 return of the clog coincides with "boho chic" trickling back into the fashion zeitgeist.

The epicenter of the boho comeback: Chloé's Fall 2024 front row, including Sienna Miller. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miller's Chloé clogs are representative of the brand's Fall 2024 collection, filled with slouchy leather boots, sheer ruffles, earthy neutral tones, fringe, and lace. Perhaps most pointedly boho retro are the kitten heel clogs, dubbed the Judith Clogs. Speaking of kitten heel combos, yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a hybrid between a kitten heel, a ballet flat, and a Mary Jane. Maybe a kitten heel mash-ups will coincide with the clog comeback.

Miller is a Chloé girl to her core, often seen wearing the brand out and about from red carpets to city strolls. For this year's Met Gala, Chloé dressed Miller in their latest threads, straight off the runway: a white ruffled silk lace maxi dress and the Jade Stud Embellished Leather Pumps in black. And in keeping with her affinity for throwback footwear, she wore the viral Maxime Wedge Sandals to the after party.

