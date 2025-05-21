Katie Holmes Joins Kylie Jenner at the Forefront of the Round-Toe Shoe Trend's Redemption Arc
The time has finally come.
I'm just going to ask the question we're all thinking: Are round-toe shoes back?
The Millennial-coded fashion trend hasn't been seen en masse since 2012, but that doesn't mean it's been dormant. For months, the shoe style has been stealthy plotting to overthrow the pointed-toe kitten heels and slingbacks dominated fashion in the 2020s—whether we like it or not.
Round-toe shoes first quietly appeared on the Alaïa runway before Kylie Jenner swapped her sharper heels for a pair. It appears other brands are have taken note and now, fashion is in the midst of a large-scale siege.
Tod's has likewise been instrumental in the round-toe redemption arc. The luxury brand is famed for their quiet luxury-style sophistication and exorbitant price tags—two features they're now applying to fashion's resurgent shoe shape.
The label sent several circular styles down the runway during their Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 at Milan Fashion Week last February. Months later, said styles are beginning to hit celebrity wardrobes, like that of actor Katie Holmes.
On Tuesday, May 20, Holmes attended a star-studded evening at Tod's Madison Avenue storefront. She was outfitted in the brand's freshest styles, wearing a drop-waist leather dress that hasn't even hit stores yet. Her accessories were also Tod's creations, with the star sporting their T Timeless Shopping Bag and a pair of round-toe pumps. Made from Napa Leather, the espresso-colored pair costs $1,175 at retail.
Between these celebrity supporters and the relaunch of Tory Burch's Reva Flats (the patron saint of round-toe shoes), it won't be long until this trend returns to the top of the mainstream again.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Round-Toe Shoes Inspired By Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Brings the Dark Sides of Trad Wife Culture to Light
The Hulu reality series doesn't shy from showing women's issues often ignored by conservative circles.
-
Elevate Your Minimalist Summer Outfits With These Finds in Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
Consider your warm-weather wardrobe complete.
-
Dyson Hair Tools Are on Rare Sale For Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale
Act quickly.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Cannes Beach in Head-to-Toe Gucci—Including an $820 One-Piece and Platform Sandals
The queen of swimwear remains undefeated.
-
Rihanna Declares Her Power Mom Essentials: Belly Cut-Out Dresses and Alaïa's New Le Teckel Clutch
Fashion, like motherhood, takes no days off.
-
Eva Longoria Customizes a Runway Gown to Fit the Cannes Film Festival Nudity Ban
She's taken this year's dress code in stride.
-
Rihanna Skips a Cannes After-Party Outfit to Transform Her Original Dress With Ray-Bans and a Blazer
She chose some select outfit updates instead.
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Blush Feathered Look for an Ivory Gown With a Built-In Necklace
Her range should truly be studied.
-
Rihanna Makes Her 2025 Cannes Film Festival Debut—Fashionably Late, in a Cut-Out Alaïa Dress
Emphasis on the word "fashionable."
-
Beyoncé Recreates Her "Crazy in Love" Outfit on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
She honored an important piece of American music history.
-
Keri Russell Channels Her 'Diplomat' Character in a Posh Corporate Skirt Suit
With a corporate skirt suit and several high-fashion additions.