The time has finally come.

Katie Holmes at Tod&#039;s Cocktail Party held at Tod&#039;s Boutique on May 20, 2025 in New York, New York in a brown drop-waist leather dress
I'm just going to ask the question we're all thinking: Are round-toe shoes back?

The Millennial-coded fashion trend hasn't been seen en masse since 2012, but that doesn't mean it's been dormant. For months, the shoe style has been stealthy plotting to overthrow the pointed-toe kitten heels and slingbacks dominated fashion in the 2020s—whether we like it or not.

Round-toe shoes first quietly appeared on the Alaïa runway before Kylie Jenner swapped her sharper heels for a pair. It appears other brands are have taken note and now, fashion is in the midst of a large-scale siege.

kylie jenner wears archival alaïa leopard print dress at paris couture week jan. 2025

Kylie Jenner wore an archival Alaïa dress with round-toe pumps in January 2025.

Tod's has likewise been instrumental in the round-toe redemption arc. The luxury brand is famed for their quiet luxury-style sophistication and exorbitant price tags—two features they're now applying to fashion's resurgent shoe shape.

The label sent several circular styles down the runway during their Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 at Milan Fashion Week last February. Months later, said styles are beginning to hit celebrity wardrobes, like that of actor Katie Holmes.

On Tuesday, May 20, Holmes attended a star-studded evening at Tod's Madison Avenue storefront. She was outfitted in the brand's freshest styles, wearing a drop-waist leather dress that hasn't even hit stores yet. Her accessories were also Tod's creations, with the star sporting their T Timeless Shopping Bag and a pair of round-toe pumps. Made from Napa Leather, the espresso-colored pair costs $1,175 at retail.

Katie Holmes at Tod's Cocktail Party held at Tod's Boutique on May 20, 2025 in New York, New York in a brown drop-waist leather dress

Katie Holmes stepped out in a pair of her own at a May 20 event at the Tod's boutique.

Between these celebrity supporters and the relaunch of Tory Burch's Reva Flats (the patron saint of round-toe shoes), it won't be long until this trend returns to the top of the mainstream again.

Shop Round-Toe Shoes Inspired By Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

