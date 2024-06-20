From high-low off-duty looks involving on-sale Nike sneakers, to Old Hollywood red carpet glam, Jennifer Lawrence is an undisputed style icon. Now, she's taking her talents to the playground with the help of summer's relaxed boxer shorts trend.

The actress was spotted on Wednesday, June 19, with her son Cy Maroney, wearing an outfit that will surely be copied all summer long by downtown It-girls, moms, and women who are both at once. The best part? All it takes to achieve are three easy summer essentials.

In other photos from the day, Lawrence is seen carrying a small black shoulder bag—definitely too mini to fit diapers, but chic nonetheless. (Image credit: Image Direct one time)

Lawrence hit the concrete in light pink bottoms that looked like a cross between boxer shorts and athletic shorts, paired with a loose plain white tee, and a white-slouchy-sock-and-sneaker combo. Tortoiseshell squoval sunglasses from the brand Luv Lou, layered gold necklaces including a chunky Tiffany & Co. chain from their Pharrell Williams collection, and a khaki baseball cap that, upon closer inspection, is vintage merch from the 2005 horror movie The Skeleton Key, finished the look. Quirky! In other photos from the day, Lawrence is seen carrying a small black leather shoulder bag—definitely too mini to fit diapers and bottles, but chic nonetheless.

As far as trends to sample on the rich mom circuit go, relaxed boxer shorts in blush pink are the most easygoing option. Matching sets consisting of an extra-oversize shirt and coordinating short-shorts are carried everywhere this summer, from Frankie Shop to Aritzia to the luxury hangers at Net-a-Porter. They're one of several permutations of the innerwear-as-outerwear trend, with Miu Miu's recent spring 2024 runways being one of their biggest proponents. But unlike the parallel underwear-as-pants moment favored by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa, this take has a little more coverage. (Perfect for, like Lawrence, chasing a toddler around the park and looking great while doing it.)

Jennifer Lawrence put her own spin on the Mary Janes trend earlier this month. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Lawrence has been showing off her summer wardrobe over the past month, with hints of shoe trends and reigning pop culture references thrown into the mix. Earlier this week, she gave an edge to the Mary Janes trend in a pair of punk-inspired, criss-cross strapped Alaïa flats. She recently elevated Zendaya's "I Told Ya" t-shirt from Challengers by tucking it into black pleated slacks.

Lawrence also took a liking to the denim-on-denim phenomenon, but gave it her own twist with a baggy, oversized silhouette and mesh flats. And we can't forget when she revived the leopard print trend, sitting front row at Dior’s Cruise 2025 catwalk show in Scotland earlier this month.

Of all her latest outfits, it's her easy-breezy boxer shorts and white T-shirt that will work the hardest this summer. Shop them both below.

