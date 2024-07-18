Outside of her modeling and acting duties, Kaia Gerber is a bookworm through and through. When she's off duty, Kaia Gerber not only showcases her affinity for a good physical copy (or two) by carrying her books as accessories, but also often coordinates the covers to the rest of her outfit. Recently, Gerber took her beloved book-ish style to the next level with the resurgent Y2K graphic T-shirt trend.

On Wednesday, July 17, Gerber was photographed enjoying an evening date with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, in New York City. While heading to see the Broadway play Job at the Hayes Theatre, the 22-year-old wore a statement-baring navy blue baby tee. Taking cues from the early 2000s, Gerber's short-sleeve top read "COME TO MY HOUSE I HAVE GREAT BOOKS," almost as if she's boldly signaling fans to join her online book club, Library Science.

Kaia Gerber went on a date with Austin Butler in a navy "COME TO MY HOUSE I HAVE GREAT BOOKS" T-shirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled her slightly cropped shirt with matching straight, mid-rise tailored trousers, which hugged right at the hip and showed a sliver of her toned midriff. She completed her look with black, chunky mini pumps, a sleek leather mini bag slung over her shoulder, and—in true Gerber style—copies of the play's show notes and reading material on display in her hand.

The Palm Royale actress kept her date-night glam simple, opting for a pink lip and her brunette hair in loose waves.

Her beau, Austin Butler, was seen trailing behind her, wearing a boxy gray tee with black pants, white sneakers, and a navy-and-orange cap.

Gerber paired her statement-baring top with tailored trousers, black pumps, and a sleek leather purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber's off-duty looks are fewer than most style stars often spotted on the radar. Compared to her fellow supermodel cohorts like the Hadid sisters or Kendall Jenner, Gerber is more keen on going low-key. But whenever she steps out—and she has a lot over the past few weeks—it's always a lesson in how to style popular silhouettes—like rising It sneakers and timeless ballet flats—in an understated way.

Gerber's latest obsession happens to fall on the Y2K-inspired graphic T-shirt. She wore a vintage T-shirt just days ago on July 10 in New York City, styling a bright yellow tee with a dainty white midi skirt.

Kaia Gerber usually carries her books like they're bags in her street-style sightings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities have recently been tapping the graphic T-shirt trend to prove a point. Over the past couple of months, Jennifer Lawrence copped the Challengers "I TOLD YA" replica; Jennifer Lopez made a self-reference with a "JLO BE MY MAMA" crop top; and Rihanna playfully foreshadowed a possible retirement from music with a "I'm Retired" shirt. A-listers continue to show off the versatility of the stylish tee, pairing it over maxi dresses and midi skirts to high-waisted trousers and slouchy jeans.

Statement top aside, Kaia Gerber's recent look marks the official return of her street-style bookworm 'fits. While she didn't have her read of the month in her hand this time around, her emblazoned shirt indicates it's only a matter of time before she brings back her book suggestions in her upcoming looks—and hopefully, it's in the near future.

