What's better than a date night in Paris? Romance is guaranteed, a delicious meal is a given, and, of course, it all starts with showing off the best date night outfits. Fresh in a new relationship, Sophie Turner seized her Parisian date night opportunity with her new British aristocrat beau Peregrine "Perry" Pearson last night in the midst of Paris Fashion Week.
Turner was spotted leaving dinner at a Parisian celebrity hotspot, Costes, wearing an effortlessly cool yet slightly daring date night look. The Game Of Thrones star opted for a braless moment with a silky blouse that she buttoned right at her navel. She paired her skin-baring top with light-wash jeans from Khaite and the (out-of-stock) Sonnie Coat from AllSaints.
Turner finished the look with a Louis Vuitton pouch, which coordinated with her cobalt blue blouse. The actress is likely attending Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall-Winter 2024 show this afternoon as a brand ambassador and longtime friend of the house.
Turner's personal style—post-filing for divorce from Joe Jonas—has made headlines in itself. At the end of January, she posted an Instagram photo looking cool as ever in a bodycon black dress, which was noted by followers to be her own iteration of Princess Di's infamous revenge dress.
In yet another date night fashion moment (NYC edition), Turner embraced "comfy fashion" by wearing UGG slippers for a night out with Pearson, confirming she officially moved on from Jonas. Being the fashion girl that she is, Turner paired her slippers with a camel-colored Maison Margiela coat and leather pants.
In addition to Sophie Turner, fellow British "It girl" Dua Lipa has offered date-inspired looks to copy as well—including a pantless lingerie outfit that she wore during an evening out with her boyfriend Callum Turner. While both Brits are still in the early days of their relationships, there will likely be plenty more cool girl-approved outfits to come.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Kirsten Dunst: "There's Definitely Less Good Roles for Women My Age"
In an interview with Marie Claire, Dunst explains she's often typecast as "the sad mom."
By Rachel Burchfield
-
These Shampoos and Conditioners Guarantee Vibrant Red Hair
Make your cherry cola shade last.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Street Style Muse Katie Holmes Returns to the Red Carpet
And in the chicest LBD.
By India Roby
-
Street Style Muse Katie Holmes Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance of 2024
And in the chicest LBD.
By India Roby
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Matching Cozy Outfits Show Their In-Sync Style
The duo wore coordinating cozy outfits on a day date.
By Melony Forcier
-
Is Kylie Jenner's Outfit Hinting at Her New Alcohol Brand?
Giving #ad and outfit inspiration in one go.
By India Roby
-
Opulent Fur Coats Dominate Celebrity Style at Paris Fashion Week
Call it the mob wife aesthetic or loud luxury—fur outerwear is everywhere.
By India Roby
-
Dua Lipa's Pantsless Lingerie Outfit Kicks Date-Night Style Up a Notch
She merged romance with her signature pop star edge.
By Melony Forcier
-
Kylie Jenner's Peep-Toe Boots Kick Off the Polarizing Spring Shoe Trend
These boots were made for walkin'—and showing off your pedicure.
By Aaron Royce
-
Jennifer Lawrence Embodies the Ladylike Fashion Trend at Paris Fashion Week
She's bringing Upper East Side flair to Paris.
By India Roby
-
Emily Ratajkowski Puts a Practical Spin on the Pantless Trend at Paris Fashion Week
It came down to her choice of comfortable footwear.
By Aaron Royce