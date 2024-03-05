What's better than a date night in Paris? Romance is guaranteed, a delicious meal is a given, and, of course, it all starts with showing off the best date night outfits. Fresh in a new relationship, Sophie Turner seized her Parisian date night opportunity with her new British aristocrat beau Peregrine "Perry" Pearson last night in the midst of Paris Fashion Week.

Turner was spotted leaving dinner at a Parisian celebrity hotspot, Costes, wearing an effortlessly cool yet slightly daring date night look. The Game Of Thrones star opted for a braless moment with a silky blouse that she buttoned right at her navel. She paired her skin-baring top with light-wash jeans from Khaite and the (out-of-stock) Sonnie Coat from AllSaints.

Sophie Turner's date night look showed some love to Louis Vuitton ahead of the fashion house's Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Turner finished the look with a Louis Vuitton pouch, which coordinated with her cobalt blue blouse. The actress is likely attending Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall-Winter 2024 show this afternoon as a brand ambassador and longtime friend of the house.

Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson walk hand-in-hand out of Costes restaurant in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Turner's personal style—post-filing for divorce from Joe Jonas—has made headlines in itself. At the end of January, she posted an Instagram photo looking cool as ever in a bodycon black dress, which was noted by followers to be her own iteration of Princess Di's infamous revenge dress.

In yet another date night fashion moment (NYC edition), Turner embraced "comfy fashion" by wearing UGG slippers for a night out with Pearson, confirming she officially moved on from Jonas. Being the fashion girl that she is, Turner paired her slippers with a camel-colored Maison Margiela coat and leather pants.

Turner and Pearson strolling around New York City shortly after confirming their new relationship. (Image credit: Backgrid)