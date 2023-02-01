Spring 2023's Shoe Trends Balance Practicality and Fashion-Forward Flair

Spoiler alert: See-through footwear makes an appearance.

Loewe spring 2023 shoe trends
(Image credit: Chanel, Loewe, Altuzarra)
Jump to category:
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Spring hasn't kicked off quite yet—Punxsutawney Phil is still slumbering soundly in his little groundhog burrow, our seasonal fate yet to be determined. But in the fashion world, now is the time to start shifting into springtime gear. You want to have a grasp on the spring 2023 fashion trends (opens in new tab) before the crocuses sprout because, like a Boy Scout, we fashion folks are always prepared (or, at least, we try our best to be). And once you're aware of ready-to-wear, you'll want to study up on the soon-to-be standout accessories, starting with the spring 2023 shoe trends because there's a lot of material to cover. From out-of-the-box thong sandals to sporty ballet flats (opens in new tab), footwear balances practicality and fashion-heavy flair in the coming season.

Scroll onward to discover the leading shoe trends and shop a curated edit of the styles to get a leg-up—hah!—going into spring 2023.

Sling It, Baby

slingback shoes at spring summer 2023 Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Ferragamo

(Image credit: Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Ferragamo)

Experimentation is always welcome within fashion, of course, but there's something about a classic slingback shoe in the springtime that just feels right. Evidently, designers agree: Tory Burch offered peep-toe slingbacks, while  Altuzarra and Ferragamo, newly helmed by the up-and-coming Maximilian Davis, opted for slight height with multi-strap pumps.

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Jesander Flat

 (opens in new tab)
Mercedes Castillo Salma Strappy Napa Sandals

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Sling Back Heel Shoes

Not-So-Traditional Thongs

thong sandals at Miu Miu, Loewe, Max Mara

(Image credit: Miu Miu, Loewe, Max Mara)

These are not the '90s-era, hair-thin strappy thong sandals you're familiar with. In spring 2023, expect flip-flops done in chunkier leather and, in some cases, like Miu Miu and Max Mara's, with hide covering a major portion of the foot. Jonathan Anderson for Loewe also opted for thick leather straps but, as he's wont to do, took a more surrealist approach with exaggerated flower appliques. When test-driving the look yourself, shop hefty hide thongs that toe the line between minimal and maximal. And if Anderson's "just tore through a garden and an anthurium is stuck between my toes as carnage" is a bit too avant-garde for your taste, opt for a chunky sandal in a fresh-in-bloom print instead.

 (opens in new tab)
Bernardo Lillian Side Bow Sandal

 (opens in new tab)
AGL Moon Thong Sandals

 (opens in new tab)
Dries Van Noten Floral Leather Thong Platform Sandals

Ready, Set, Plie

ballet flats spring summer 2023 at Tod's, Simone Rocha, MM6 Maison Margiela

(Image credit: Tod's, Simone Rocha, MM6 Maison Margiela)

Practice your pirouettes—or at least consider signing up for that barre class you've been too intimidated to try—because ballet flats are a defining spring shoe. But you'll notice an unexpected aesthetic injected into the plie-ready silhouette: the dainty shoe receives a sporty, almost gorpcore-inspired tweak. Tod's and MM6 opted for rubber sole grips that allow you to shift into sports mode at a moment's notice, while Simone Rocha took to the runway with sneaker-flat hybrid designs.

 (opens in new tab)
FRAME Le Sunset Square Toe Ballet Flat

 (opens in new tab)
ROMBAUT White Boccaccio II Aura Ballerina Flats

 (opens in new tab)
Charles & Keith Bow Ballerinas

Net Worth

net shoes at Bally, Stella McCartney, Chanel spring summer 2023

(Image credit: Bally, Stella McCartney, Chanel)

The fishnet footwear on the Spring/Summer 2023 runways—namely Chanel's knee-high net pump, Bally's sparkling mules, and Stella McCartney's lattice heels—captured our attention hook, line, and sinker. Make a splash this season by inviting hosiery-inspired footwear into your collection, either via a mesh mule or woven sandal. 

 (opens in new tab)
Gianvito Rossi Fishnet Slingback Pumps

 (opens in new tab)
Piferi Drizella Crystal Mesh Flat Mules

 (opens in new tab)
BCBGMAXAZRIA Anita Mesh Sandals

Swiped From Cinderella

clear shoes at Simone Rocha, Valentino, Loewe

(Image credit: Simone Rocha, Valentino, Loewe)

You've heard it a million times: Sheer fabrics (opens in new tab)—mesh, macrame, transparent tulle, and what have you—have the trend cycle in a vice grip. And as you can see with the see-through shoes seen at Simone Rocha, Valentino, and Loewe, the bare-it-all philosophy has now trickled down to footwear, too. This spring, take inspiration from Cinderella's iconic slipper with a PVC pump or harken back to your halcyon days with a crystal-clear jelly sandal.

 (opens in new tab)
Simon Miller Ghost Wedge

 (opens in new tab)
Cult Gaia Bijan PVC Pumps

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci Women's Sandal with Double G

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest