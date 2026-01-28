23 Navy Blue Finds From H&M, Zara, and Mango That Are Replacing My Black Winter Wardrobe Staples
I never thought I'd see the day.
When I was in college, I was asked (read: forced) to wear navy during one round of sorority recruitment. I landed on a silky jumpsuit that I wore exactly once, and then swiftly sold online. Looking back a decade later, I should have found more joy in stepping out of my shell, color-wise, and not be so set in my native New York ways. I've been committed to all-black outfits pretty much my whole life. However, that might finally be changing.
Lately, I've found navy making a strong comeback in my winter wardrobe. (Trust me, I'm shocked.) I'm not alone in this journey—2026 is already shaping up to be the year of blue: Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan dubbed cool blue as the neutral of the year, and I've been keeping tabs on cobalt blue as a need-to-know shade since last spring. It leans into the return of preppy fashion, and pairs perfectly with Pantone's previous two colors of the year, Cloud Dancer (a creamy off-white) and Mocha Mousse (a perfected brown). It also works really well with brighter shades like fuchsia and fire-engine red, and is the perfect backdrop for silver accessories.
While I figure out whether navy is the new back in my closet, I rounded up enough finds from Mango, Zara, and H&M to make a strong case.
Someone please buy this silky top and the matching trousers for me.
