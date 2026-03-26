Everyone I'm talking to is in the middle of a closet re-do right now. Call it the onset of spring cleaning or just end-of-winter style boredom, but everyone is sick and tired of the pieces they already own. Trust me, I get it—I'm in the same boat. So, as a thought exercise, I imagined starting my wardrobe over from scratch. What would I buy? Naturally, I landed in the new-in section at Nordstrom in search of the answer.

Fresh off the Spring Savings Event sale, the retailer dropped a host of buzzy new finds tailor-made for the transitional season. Think: lightweight knits, silky trousers, and plenty of spring jackets that I'll be wearing on repeat for the next few months. Everything plays well with what I already own, but it all still feels fresh.

My favorite finds are so good you'll be jumping to shed your winter jacket at the sight of a 60-degree day just to show off your spring outfit. Keep scrolling for all the best bits.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors