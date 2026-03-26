Starting Fresh for Spring? These Nordstrom Picks Are Where I’d Begin
26 pieces I'm eyeing.
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Everyone I'm talking to is in the middle of a closet re-do right now. Call it the onset of spring cleaning or just end-of-winter style boredom, but everyone is sick and tired of the pieces they already own. Trust me, I get it—I'm in the same boat. So, as a thought exercise, I imagined starting my wardrobe over from scratch. What would I buy? Naturally, I landed in the new-in section at Nordstrom in search of the answer.
Fresh off the Spring Savings Event sale, the retailer dropped a host of buzzy new finds tailor-made for the transitional season. Think: lightweight knits, silky trousers, and plenty of spring jackets that I'll be wearing on repeat for the next few months. Everything plays well with what I already own, but it all still feels fresh.
My favorite finds are so good you'll be jumping to shed your winter jacket at the sight of a 60-degree day just to show off your spring outfit. Keep scrolling for all the best bits.Article continues below
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.