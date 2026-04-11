These 16 Chic, Under-$100 Finds From Nordstrom Won’t Be in Stock Next Week

Like most of us, I love a good sale. There’s a very specific kind of thrill reserved for the best of them—the kind where you open the page just to look, and suddenly you’re in an add-to-cart trance as you rebuild your new-season wardrobe. Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale, running through April 15 both in stores and online, is exactly that kind of situation. With up to 50 percent off, it hits that rare sweet spot: pieces you actually want, at prices that feel almost suspiciously reasonable.

Just in time for spring, Nordstrom's sale section is stocked with the kind of pieces that will quietly become your everyday staples—a crisp jacket you throw on without thinking, airy knits for when the sun goes down, a pair of flats that make everything feel a little more pulled together. The mix is strong this season, too, spanning brands like Free People, New Balance, and Open Edit, so you can toggle between everyday must-haves and statement styles, all in one scroll.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Marie Claire’s recent spring trend reports —from pared down slim sneakers to bold textures and elevated takes on minimalism—this sale feels especially well-timed. Between lightweight layers, day dresses, and the perfect pair of jeans, it’s full of wardrobe building blocks that are less about overhauling your closet and more about adding considered pieces that make everything you already own feel new again.

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Below, explore the under $100 finds that are actually worth adding to your shopping cart.

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