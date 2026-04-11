These 16 Chic, Under-$100 Finds From Nordstrom Won’t Be in Stock Next Week
The discounts end on April 15, so shop these before they hit full price.
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Like most of us, I love a good sale. There’s a very specific kind of thrill reserved for the best of them—the kind where you open the page just to look, and suddenly you’re in an add-to-cart trance as you rebuild your new-season wardrobe. Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale, running through April 15 both in stores and online, is exactly that kind of situation. With up to 50 percent off, it hits that rare sweet spot: pieces you actually want, at prices that feel almost suspiciously reasonable.
Just in time for spring, Nordstrom's sale section is stocked with the kind of pieces that will quietly become your everyday staples—a crisp jacket you throw on without thinking, airy knits for when the sun goes down, a pair of flats that make everything feel a little more pulled together. The mix is strong this season, too, spanning brands like Free People, New Balance, and Open Edit, so you can toggle between everyday must-haves and statement styles, all in one scroll.
If you’ve been keeping tabs on Marie Claire’s recent spring trend reports—from pared down slim sneakers to bold textures and elevated takes on minimalism—this sale feels especially well-timed. Between lightweight layers, day dresses, and the perfect pair of jeans, it’s full of wardrobe building blocks that are less about overhauling your closet and more about adding considered pieces that make everything you already own feel new again.Article continues below
Below, explore the under $100 finds that are actually worth adding to your shopping cart.
Cashmere for under $100 is practically a no-brainer, and the sleeveless cut makes it ideal for that in-between spring weather.
I’ve been obsessed with the cropped outerwear moment, and this funnel-necked is one of its best iterations. Cotton On nails it at a great price—consider this your sign.
The easiest way to dress down a blazer? Pair it with an oversized, baggy jean.
Polka dots are having a moment, and this one feels especially fresh.
A cable knit is essentially seasonless—especially if you’re working from home or constantly on the move. This one is an easy win at just over $60.
You can never go wrong with an easy pair of matching pajamas.
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Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.