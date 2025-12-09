Jennifer Lawrence's Oversize Winter Coat Proves the Butter Yellow Trend Is Nowhere Near "Played Out"
She's wearing a sunshine shade on a cloudy day.
Jennifer Lawrence is a bona fide butter yellow buff. The creamy kitchen-safe shade joined her street style rotation as early as November 2023. Now, over two years later, the trend still dominates the New Yorker's effortless winter wardrobe.
Just 24 hours after Golden Globe Award nominations went live, photographers spotted the newly-minted nominee outside an office building in the heart of New York City. Elevated basics made her impossible to miss, beginning with a butter yellow wrap coat. It matched the wool fabric, trench-inspired lapels, and knee-length hem of her once-signature The Row Beyza Coat. The main difference? The entire staple—from the slouchy neckline to the undone belt—revived the butter yellow trend for winter.
What Lawrence layered beneath the label-less coat remains a mystery, but knowing her, there's a white T-shirt under there somewhere. She tucked it into La Ligne's Colby Pants: her beloved sweatpant-style bottoms in navy blue. The $295 cotton trousers hung so low, you couldn't see the Oscar winner's footwear of choice.
Lawrence traded a New Yorker-approved neutral scarf for a thick pashmina in crimson-colored stripes. It's been her essential since late October, when she paired it with Nike V2K sneakers.
J.Law's pattern-mixing of the day didn't end there. Her favorite leopard-print tote from Prada appeared on her shoulder. It was just as much a conversation-starter as her oversize Dior sunglasses.
Similar to the scarf, she's worn the vintage carry-all on repeat for more than eleven months straight. Last February, she scored it for $990 from Treasures of New York City, a Hailey Bieber-approved secondhand boutique. A zebra Fendi backpack and a La Ligne leopard trench joined her coat rack soon thereafter. At this rate, she'll pull off deer print (perhaps from Gap x Sandy Liang) by New Year's Day.
Sure, butter yellow was the shade of summer 2025 (as well as the two years before that). But for the Hunger Games alum, it's stood the test of time. She first styled the trend in Nov. 2023, during one of her signature city-wide strolls, when a buttery Tory Burch turtleneck peeked out beneath her Toteme trench coat. The caramel-colored coat ensured her butter yellow knit and white jeans felt seasonal enough. Lawrence's Adidas Gazelle sneakers were beige, but from certain angles, they read buttery.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
By June 2024, the craze reached her pants collection, as proven by her slouchy linen trousers. The light-weight bottoms were slightly more warm-toned than the Tory Burch sweater. Even so, they checked off butter yellow's shade match criteria in spades. This time, she leaned into its summery persona with a classic J.Law T-shirt, an oversize Leset button-down, The Row suede slides, and a St. Agni satchel.
Contrary to popular belief (and Hailey Bieber's viral Instagram claim), butter yellow is anything but played out. The Jennifer Lawrence Effect can prolong the life of any trend, whether it be bubble hems, cord necklaces, or butter yellow. Plus, she's worn the color regularly this year. See her Colleen Allen skirt set at Die, My Love's London premiere in October for even more proof.
Shop Butter Yellow Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.