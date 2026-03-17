I’m Going All-In on These Nordstrom Spring Sale Finds
The sale just started.
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It's like Nordstrom read my mind—right as I began to get sick of my winter clothes, the retailer launched a sale on new spring style must-haves. The Spring Savings Event is on, and I have every single worth-it new markdown.
Before we get shopping, here are the details: The retailer is offering up to 25 percent off across a plethora of buzzy brands—including Mango, Free People, Vince, and one of my personal favorite labels, AllSaints—until March 23. That means you can find breezy staples for the warmer spring days to come alongside cozier finds, like Ugg slippers, that you can wear now. For reference, it's a cool 33 degrees today in New York, so I'll be shopping with sunnier days in mind—even if I can't wear my finds right this second.
Keep scrolling for everything that caught my eye. Consider your new-season wardrobe problems to be solved.Article continues below
Follow my lead and style this brown sweater with a pair of black trousers.
Several editors love this Madewell laptop bag, and I am one of them.
Forget white and black kicks. Try colors like forrest green this season.
I am a leather jacket collector, and this peplum style adds a touch of sportiness to the category.
Spring jackets are my favorite category to shop, and this slate gray pick is great.
Channel Amanda Batula's trench mini with this cropped jacket.
I own (and love) these black jeans from Free People.
We had a boxer shorts summer last year, and I'm thinking it's going to be a bloomers summer in 2026.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.