It's like Nordstrom read my mind—right as I began to get sick of my winter clothes, the retailer launched a sale on new spring style must-haves. The Spring Savings Event is on, and I have every single worth-it new markdown.

Before we get shopping, here are the details: The retailer is offering up to 25 percent off across a plethora of buzzy brands—including Mango, Free People, Vince, and one of my personal favorite labels, AllSaints—until March 23. That means you can find breezy staples for the warmer spring days to come alongside cozier finds, like Ugg slippers, that you can wear now. For reference, it's a cool 33 degrees today in New York, so I'll be shopping with sunnier days in mind—even if I can't wear my finds right this second.

Keep scrolling for everything that caught my eye. Consider your new-season wardrobe problems to be solved.

Article continues below

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors