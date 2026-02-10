Sydney Sweeney Teases the Peekaboo Boxer Trend's Return With Her Own Unreleased Syrn Underwear
Once upon a time, it was her Paris Fashion Week staple.
Launching the lingerie brand Syrn gave Sydney Sweeney ample opportunity to style underwear-as-outerwear looks. Even so, her first take beyond the confines of Instagram didn't emerge until February 9, nearly two weeks after Syrn's controversial release.
Technically, American Eagle brought Sweeney to New York City, to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. But that didn't stop her from plugging an unreleased Syrn select underneath her jeans.
Sweeney swept her baby blue, slightly undone button-down to the side, essentially pulling back the curtain on her high-rise, elasticized underwear. The white, menswear-looking boxers hailed from Syrn's "Comfy" line, one of four "worlds" designed to help lingerie wearers "move between all the different versions of who we are," the founder said in a press release. "Comfy" pieces haven't hit Syrn's shelves yet. (Only the "Seductress" teddies, bras, and thongs dropped last month, followed by a special Valentine's Day "Romantic" collection on Feb. 4.) However, Sweeney's step-and-repeat suggests her monogrammed boxers will soon be shoppable.
Stylist Molly Dickson knew American Eagle jeans were Monday's non-negotiable, so she picked a light-wash pair that hung low enough to reveal Sweeney's undies. They checked all the boxes for 2026's twist on the straight-leg jeans trend: fitted around her thighs, slightly oversize below her knees, and hems that hide her shoes.
This year alone, Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rihanna already tested the half-flared, half-skinny silhouette, inspired by Spring 2026 shows from Valentino, Loewe, and more. If it wasn't for her lacy white toe boxes, the Euphoria actor's Black Suede Studio pumps might've gone unidentified beneath the sidewalk-grazing ends.
Being a Miu Miu girl means Sweeney is no stranger to peekaboo boxers. After the trend's rise to fame on Spring 2022 runways, she made it mainstream at the luxury house's Paris Fashion Week show in Oct. 2023. Sweeney cool girl-ified her tweed shorts set with similar white boxers, except the waistband boasted Miu Miu's emblem instead.
Less than a year later, Sweeney returned to Miuccia Prada's Paris front row in even bolder boxers. This time, the ruched, low-rise waistband peeked out from beneath sequin short shorts. Her underwear offset the business-casual charm of her oversize blazer, alongside a black-and-white crop top.
If anyone can bring back peekaboo lingerie—in a sea of not-so discreet underwear-as-outerwear—it's Sweeney. Now, she's making the once-runway staple her own, one under-$100 pair of boxers at a time.
Shop Peekaboo Boxer Styles Inspired by Sydney Sweeney
