I’m Swapping My Boots for These Spring-Ready Sneakers From Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale
A new season calls for fresh kicks.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Nordstrom’s End of Season Sale is officially here—if you’ve been waiting for the moment to refresh your sneaker rotation without paying full price, there’s no time like the present. The retailer has marked down styles across categories by up to 50 percent off, including a surprisingly strong selection of everyday sneakers that work for everything from commute days to weekend travel.
While we’ll always have love for cult classics and buzzy launches, there’s something especially satisfying about scoring the kind of comfortable, wear-everywhere pair you’ll actually put miles on. The discount is just the cherry on top.
Below, I rounded up the best sneaker deals worth shopping now, from tried-and-true favorites (hello, Adidas) to notable newcomers like On. Expect sleek retro runners (a major trend this season), city walking shoes, and minimalist pairs that look just as good with trousers as they do with your pilates uniform—plus a few trend-forward picks if you’re craving something a little more statement-making.
Sleek and classic, the Taekwondo is beloved by sneakerheads and It girls alike.
The Samba is still having a major moment, transcending trend into a certified classic. Now’s the time to bring them into your rotation.
New Balance sneakers are the quintessential dad shoe made cool again—and for good reason. This black-and-white colorway is especially covetable.
You may be acquainted with Alohas for its beloved boots—I’ve always coveted its knee-high ones—but its sneaker lineup is just as wishlist-worthy. This pair’s shiny exterior almost crosses into ballerina territory in the best way.
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns (and loves!) these sneakers.
Did we mention slender shoes are having a moment? Bimba y Lola’s olive green sneakers perfectly complement blue jeans, dark-toned trousers, and more.
Sneakerinas are the secret to tapping into spring's biggest trends.
Sneakers from Dr. Scholl's are top-rated for comfort.
Converse sneakers will always be cool—especially when they cost less than $50.
If Hailey Bieber loves these New Balances, then so do I.
Brown sneakers are a big hit among It girls.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.