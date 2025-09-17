I suspect Dua Lipa is on the "go-see outfit" side of TikTok. On September 16, she presented the pop star equivalent for any model's foolproof formula: a black blouse, a designer purse, and straight-leg jeans.

Two months after the America's Next Top Model-era phrase went viral again, Lipa continued her New York trip in the West Village. If I wasn't a devoted fan, I'd mistake her for a local It girl prepped to film a "go-see outfit of the day" video. She was spotted around golden hour in all-black attire, starting with skintight denim. The straight-legs bordered on skinny jeans, as the low-rise silhouette clung to her hips, thighs, and knees. Once the jeans reached her calves, the hems flared out ever so slightly.

Dua Lipa presented the "go-see outfit" 2.0 in the West Village. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On top, Lipa swapped a model's cami for an elevated long-sleeve. If you look closely enough, you'll see the flowy chiffon featured monochrome polka-dots. The popular pattern was a Dua Lipa staple this summer. She wore it on mini dresses, bikinis, and even manicures. Perhaps she was inspired by New York Fashion Week shows from Tibi, Altuzarra, and Khaite. The runways say polka-dots will stick around into fall and beyond.

Her pointy pumps also got the polka-dotted memo. The Grammy winner chose pony-hair leopard heels, courtesy of Manolo Blahnik. They're as tricky to track down as Carrie Bradshaw's Manolo Mary Janes, a.k.a. "an urban shoe myth."

Technically, the average "go-see" recipe doesn't require a handbag. Lipa, however, added a four-figure find anyway. Chloé's Chateau Treasure bag carried only her essentials in its cinched, bucket-esque body.

The brown tote, specifically its heart-shaped padlock, felt as boho-chic as the newly-reimagined Chloé Paddington. A chainlink crossbody strap and gold fringed charms dangled from the leather exterior. It rings up at $6,600, over $3,000 more than the brand-new Paddington.

Lipa landed in New York on Sept. 15, and already, she's dominating the style scene. Fresh off the plane, the "Houdini" singer made a case for luxe book club looks in a strapless column dress. Its thigh-high slit revealed a sheer polka-dot underlay. How fitting. A few hours later, she stepped out in Schiaparelli Fall 2025, specifically Look 38's fringed corset dress. All this to say? Lipa's denim-clad outfit is certainly the easiest to channel—unless you have a top-tier stylist on speed dial.

