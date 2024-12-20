Going to a concert venue is just another day at the office when you're a rock star like Suki Waterhouse. Sure, her uniform is a little different than your average office commuter's. She chose a leather-on-leather jacket and pants for Dec. 19 rehearsals at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, while corporate girlies probably spent Thursday in a winter capsule wardrobe. Her bag, however, was a Tory Burch select anyone in any workplace would want to carry.

Perched on Waterhouse's shoulder was a pebbled leather Romy tote in a light granite that photographed like a faint mint blue. Tory Burch's site describes it as the "ultimate everyday handbag," with dimensions suitable for storing a small laptop, a makeup bag, or any other necessities the "Moves" singer could need to take backstage.

Suki Waterhouse left a Nashville theater looking ready for a very glam work session in a leather matching set and Tory Burch tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

By any other designer, a double-strap leather tote could feel like an unusual choice with a slick leather jacket, matching pants, and lug-soled boots. But Tory Burch gets what women like Suki Waterhouse—a singer on tour who's also a new mom—desperately need from their day-to-day bags. This one's color, soft sides, and minimal button logo are much more elevated that a typical work bag—but it can do all the heavy lifting a busy performer needs. The only thing that's unexpected here is how no one had thought to carry it before.

Waterhouse's choice in handbag says she's been paying close attention to New York Fashion Week. Tory Burch has in recent years shaken off its preppy connotations for pieces that transcend contexts and aesthetics. Hailey Bieber has worn '60s-inspired hoop mini dresses with Mary Janes from the label, while Jennifer Lawrence has picked out silver-studded Tory Burch flats to match with vintage tees and maxi skirts.

Hailey Bieber worked Paris Fashion Week in a hoop skirt mini by Tory Burch. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Jennifer Lawrence wore Tory Burch's studded flats in New York City this summer. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

These aforementioned celebrity finds take a familiar piece (like a mini dress or ballet flat) and make them something special. Ditto for the pierced Tory Burch flats that landed on Lyst's Hottest Products Index last year. They're all part of a broader resurgence at the brand that's delighted fashion insiders over the last few years: one that's a little experimental without losing its wearability. Just like Suki Waterhouse's Tory Burch tote and leather combo.

