Suki Waterhouse Starts Her Own Tory Burch Renaissance With an Unexpectedly Styled Tote
Even rock stars need a functional work bag.
Going to a concert venue is just another day at the office when you're a rock star like Suki Waterhouse. Sure, her uniform is a little different than your average office commuter's. She chose a leather-on-leather jacket and pants for Dec. 19 rehearsals at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, while corporate girlies probably spent Thursday in a winter capsule wardrobe. Her bag, however, was a Tory Burch select anyone in any workplace would want to carry.
Perched on Waterhouse's shoulder was a pebbled leather Romy tote in a light granite that photographed like a faint mint blue. Tory Burch's site describes it as the "ultimate everyday handbag," with dimensions suitable for storing a small laptop, a makeup bag, or any other necessities the "Moves" singer could need to take backstage.
By any other designer, a double-strap leather tote could feel like an unusual choice with a slick leather jacket, matching pants, and lug-soled boots. But Tory Burch gets what women like Suki Waterhouse—a singer on tour who's also a new mom—desperately need from their day-to-day bags. This one's color, soft sides, and minimal button logo are much more elevated that a typical work bag—but it can do all the heavy lifting a busy performer needs. The only thing that's unexpected here is how no one had thought to carry it before.
Waterhouse's choice in handbag says she's been paying close attention to New York Fashion Week. Tory Burch has in recent years shaken off its preppy connotations for pieces that transcend contexts and aesthetics. Hailey Bieber has worn '60s-inspired hoop mini dresses with Mary Janes from the label, while Jennifer Lawrence has picked out silver-studded Tory Burch flats to match with vintage tees and maxi skirts.
These aforementioned celebrity finds take a familiar piece (like a mini dress or ballet flat) and make them something special. Ditto for the pierced Tory Burch flats that landed on Lyst's Hottest Products Index last year. They're all part of a broader resurgence at the brand that's delighted fashion insiders over the last few years: one that's a little experimental without losing its wearability. Just like Suki Waterhouse's Tory Burch tote and leather combo.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
