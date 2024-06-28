There's a vibe shift underway in Jennifer Lawrence's casually cool, rich mom wardrobe. For months, Lawrence has been loyal to outfits sourced entirely from Paris Fashion Week designers: Alaïa mesh flats, trench coats and jelly sandals by The Row, cheeky Challengers merch by Loewe. She's still wearing those labels, but she's also branching out to emerging It Girl brands with independent roots and a pair of viral Tory Burch flats on every fashion editor's wish list.

Those must-have shoes—ballerina flats covered in silver studs that debuted on the Spring 2023 runway and sold out the moment they hit shelves—were the most obvious update to Lawrence's street style lineup when she stepped out with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on Thursday, June 27. A departure from Tory Burch's usual T-logo flats, this pair is somehow both comfortably lightweight (according to fashion editor friends who've gotten their hands on a pair and told me all about them) and heavy impactful (look at how those embellishments glisten in the sunshine). Either Lawrence has a luxury sourcer like Gab Waller on speed dial to help her track down a pair, or she was the first to pick up the flats when they were finally restocked.

On Thursday, June 27, Jennifer Lawrence wore her viral studded Tory Burch flats around New York City–along with a skirt, bag, and sunglasses from major It Girl labels. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

In addition to her vintage T-shirt and Tory Burch flats, Lawrence stacked three rising It girl brands into the rest of her outfit. First came an Aperol Spritz-toned slip skirt, courtesy of The Frankie Shop. Designer Gaëlle Drevet founded the brand in New York City's East Village in 2015; not long after, it became a fixture in fashion editors' wardrobes for understated, elegant workwear infused with Drevet's French heritage.

Then there was her extra-oversize tote bag designed by St. Agni—an Australian label responsible for everything from Meghan Markle's backless black dress for a recent polo match to several of Kendall Jenner's off-duty outfits.

The cherry on top of her insider-approved pieces was a pair of tinted Phoebe Philo sunglasses. Philo, who gained a cult following as Celine's former creative director, has spent the last year releasing carefully edited collections in her new eponymous brand. Most sell out in an instant. Lawrence's shades say she (or her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) is on the email list for each rare drop.

Lawrence started expanding her brand horizons earlier this week. She's been carrying the spacious nylon St. Agni tote for the past few days, including with a relaxed button-down and butter yellow parachute pants. That shirt comes from yet another "if you know, you know" label in the mix: modular wardrobing brand Leset. Not that she's quit her Paris Fashion Week brands entirely—her black mules are from The Row.

Jennifer Lawrence started carrying her St. Agni bag earlier this week with pieces from another insider-beloved brand, Leset. (Image credit: Getty Images)

