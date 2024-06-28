Jennifer Lawrence Styles Viral Tory Burch Flats With an Outfit Full of It Girl Brands
Every fashion editor I know wants what she's wearing.
There's a vibe shift underway in Jennifer Lawrence's casually cool, rich mom wardrobe. For months, Lawrence has been loyal to outfits sourced entirely from Paris Fashion Week designers: Alaïa mesh flats, trench coats and jelly sandals by The Row, cheeky Challengers merch by Loewe. She's still wearing those labels, but she's also branching out to emerging It Girl brands with independent roots and a pair of viral Tory Burch flats on every fashion editor's wish list.
Those must-have shoes—ballerina flats covered in silver studs that debuted on the Spring 2023 runway and sold out the moment they hit shelves—were the most obvious update to Lawrence's street style lineup when she stepped out with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on Thursday, June 27. A departure from Tory Burch's usual T-logo flats, this pair is somehow both comfortably lightweight (according to fashion editor friends who've gotten their hands on a pair and told me all about them) and heavy impactful (look at how those embellishments glisten in the sunshine). Either Lawrence has a luxury sourcer like Gab Waller on speed dial to help her track down a pair, or she was the first to pick up the flats when they were finally restocked.
In addition to her vintage T-shirt and Tory Burch flats, Lawrence stacked three rising It girl brands into the rest of her outfit. First came an Aperol Spritz-toned slip skirt, courtesy of The Frankie Shop. Designer Gaëlle Drevet founded the brand in New York City's East Village in 2015; not long after, it became a fixture in fashion editors' wardrobes for understated, elegant workwear infused with Drevet's French heritage.
Then there was her extra-oversize tote bag designed by St. Agni—an Australian label responsible for everything from Meghan Markle's backless black dress for a recent polo match to several of Kendall Jenner's off-duty outfits.
The cherry on top of her insider-approved pieces was a pair of tinted Phoebe Philo sunglasses. Philo, who gained a cult following as Celine's former creative director, has spent the last year releasing carefully edited collections in her new eponymous brand. Most sell out in an instant. Lawrence's shades say she (or her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) is on the email list for each rare drop.
Lawrence started expanding her brand horizons earlier this week. She's been carrying the spacious nylon St. Agni tote for the past few days, including with a relaxed button-down and butter yellow parachute pants. That shirt comes from yet another "if you know, you know" label in the mix: modular wardrobing brand Leset. Not that she's quit her Paris Fashion Week brands entirely—her black mules are from The Row.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Wimbledon Organizers Are “Hopeful” that Princess Kate Will Be In Attendance This Year, “But Her Health and Recovery Is the Priority”
The famed tennis tournament runs from July 1 to July 14 this year—so, yeah, next week (!).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
This Summer, Athletic Shorts Are Equally Sporty and Subversive
They're not just for hitting the gym.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
After Weeks of Testing, an Editor Approves These 15 K-Beauty Staples
Soko Glam has the best cleansing oils and overnight masks.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Athletic Shorts Trend Is Sporty and Subversive
They're not just for hitting the gym.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Into a New Hybrid Shoe Trend
The star wore a cross between kitten heels, ballet flats, and Mary Janes.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Out Chunky (and Controversial) Platform Flip Flops for Summer
She wore them with pride on a casual stroll.
By India Roby Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Makes Noise in a Custom Prada Catsuit for Her 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Premiere
The actress hit her latest premiere in a stunning custom catsuit.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Elevates the Bubble Skirt Trend for Date Night With Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder proves baby bumps and flouncy skirts are a perfect match.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test-Drives a Versace Dress Gigi Hadid Debuted on the Runway
Introducing the sisterhood of the traveling dress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Let Jennifer Lawrence Prove the Controversial Jelly Sandal Trend Is Wearable
She paired the controversial shoe with the easiest summer outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
From Nicole Kidman to Katy Perry, Celebrities at Balenciaga's Couture Show Follow an All-Black Memo
From Nicole Kidman to Charli XCX and more.
By India Roby Published