Let me know if this has happened before: you pull out a season's worth of new clothes from storage and feel as if you have nothing to wear—even though there's a pile of chic finds sitting right in front of you. Maybe your clothes tap into last year's biggest trends. Maybe your personal style has changed over the last 12 months. Whatever the reason, the onset of a new season can lead to a mega-style rut. Luckily, Nordstrom is here to help.

The retailer just wrapped up its massive Half-Yearly Sale, and a flood of new arrivals has hit the site. They're begging to be styled, and I found enough outfit inspiration on the streets of the world's most fashionable cities. There are all-black summer looks in Paris and Tokyo, a cool new way to style a graphic tee in Copenhagen, and an easy way to make Bermuda shorts look extra stylish.

See every covetable look ahead. These are the kind of throw-on-and-go looks that promise next-level style at a must-shop price—and I'm all in.

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An Easy Halter Top

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Halter tops are replacing my basic tees this summer. The sexier silhouette works for either day or night, though, depending on how you style it. Here, a chic Parisian showgoer opted for another major summer trend—a chunky necklace—to add a spark to the otherwise simple look.

Paint it Black

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I believe in wearing black all year round, so that means I love a dark-hued summer dress. I also don't like wearing sandals—even on scorching days—so I found a pair of black booties you can wear now and over the rest of the year. It's a cool-girl outfit formula that I rely on.

The New Graphic Tee

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It seems like the whole fashion world is falling back in love with graphic tees these days. They add whimsy and an air of playfulness into our tightly edited summer capsule wardrobes, and thank goodness for that. To make them feel a touch more fashion-forward, try pairing them back to your favorite summer shoes.

Put Your Fun Pants On

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Another piece of clothing that's adding whimsy to my life right now? Fun pants. I'm moving beyond my usual jeans and linen pants into a newer category full of bright hues and prints. This Madewell pair lets you dip into the trend without going all in, which is great if you're nervous about wearing color.

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Spotty Service

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Katie Holmes knows something the rest of us don't: Polka dots are trending for summer 2026. If you don't want to take on the naked-dressing trend with a sheer shirt, try a pair of equally trendy capri pants. Keep the rest of the look simple with a halter tank top and heeled flip-flops.

Track Star

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The World Cup is coming up, and I'm getting into the sporty vibe before it kicks off—no pun intended. Instead of actually playing soccer, I'm choosing to wear a pair of track pants in a cool-girl-approved way. A linen button-down and a pair of pointed-toe flats elevate them with ease.

Summer Denim

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I'm petite, but that won't stop me from making Bermuda shorts a key part of my summer style. Denim pairs are day-off-approved, but adding a blazer adds polish. Now you can be the best-dressed person in your office.