Zoë Kravitz Takes a Serious Relationship Step with Harry Styles Amid Engagement Rumors

After more than a year of dating, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz appear to be taking their relationship to the next level.

According to a report from The Mirror, the pair, who have been romantically linked since August, spent Christmas together with Styles' family in Cheshire.

Sources told the outlet that Styles and Kravitz were spotted together on Boxing Day at Rugby Services and that they managed to make a surprisingly stealthy stop for snacks as they traveled back to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's home in Hampstead.

According to the Mirror's report, onlookers who did notice Kravitz and Styles said that the famous couple managed to fly mostly under-the-radar during their snack stop, and that they "went largely unrecognized" while "dressed casually and blending in."

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have been spotted out together frequently in recent months. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The pair went unnoticed by other customers as they picked up snacks for the journey," a source told the paper. "They were dressed very casually and could have been any young couple traveling back from seeing family.”

The Mirror's sources added that the couple had spent Christmas day in Cheshire with Styles' mom, Anne Twist, and traveled back in the singer and actor's Audi after the milestone holiday visit—which just happens to come amid a wave of engagement rumors about the pair, who have been on what Vogue recently described as a "world tour" that has included stops at famed Berlin nightclub Berghain, and Rome.

Photos taken during their stop in Rome showed Kravitz wearing a stack of gold rings on her left-hand ring finger, fueling engagement rumors.

According to The Sun, the "pair have been inseparable" and sources close to the couple of have been insistent for months now that they're the real thing—and moving at lightning speed.

“There’s been lots of talk that Zoe is just with Harry to promote her new movie and he’s using her for his upcoming album, but what most people don’t know is that they have been friends for years," a source told The Sun in September.

“It may seem strange from the outside and like it’s moving way too fast, but you have to remember they are building their romance off of years of friendship – so they do feel super comfortable with each other," the source added. “They’ve skipped the awkward getting to know you stage and have jumped straight in.”

Sources told The Sun that Styles and Kravitz's more recent round of world travel is just another sign of how serious they are about the relationship, which they've made a conscious choice to be public about.

“Harry is a very private man—it’s no secret he’s dated lots of people but it’s not always so public. If he wanted to, Harry knows exactly how to keep things under wraps," an insider explained. "He’s been in this industry a long time and he knows how his fanbase reacts to things. He doesn’t take introducing the world to a new girlfriend lightly."

According to the source, Styles is introducing Kravitz to the world on purpose—and it's a sign that things are serious.

“He has thought long and hard about it but he’s prepared for the backlash because he thinks Zoe is the real deal," they added.

Stepping out together in public for all to see might be a sign of seriousness in a celebrity relationship, but meeting a partner's parents is a big step in any relationship. Kravitz's holiday with Styles and his mom wasn't the first time the couple took that step— the actress already introduced the Don't Worry Darling actor to her dad back in September.

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

People reported at the time that a source close to the couple said they "have great chemistry, lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together," before describing the meeting between Styles and Kravitz's father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

"Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoë’s dad over lunch," the source added. "Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.”