There are a handful of wardrobe staples I always come back to in the winter: a pristinely tailored coat, a cashmere knit, and a well-made leather boot. They make any outfit feel sophisticated and elevated, which is the exact same feeling I get when I'm wearing navy nails. Like the little black dress of nail colors, a navy manicure is a true winter classic.

A bit deep, a bit cozy, and a lot elevated, it offers an element of quiet elegance that nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur says clients are seeking right now. "Navy gives off that polished, put-together, quiet luxury vibe," says Mazur. "It pairs beautifully with the season’s textures like wool, velvet, and sparkles, and it looks stunning next to silver, gold, or even nude tones."

While there's endless nail inspiration for winter, navy is the one shade that straddles the line between classic and modern. "Navy is a timeless classic, right up there with red or French tips," says celebrity nail artist Julia Nadtoka. "It's a beautiful, rich shade with so much complexity and dimension that is flattering on every nail length, shape, and skin tone."

Here are all the different ways to wear a navy manicure—straight from Nadtoka, Mazur, and other top nail artists.

Classic Navy

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber will forever be my nail inspiration go-to. While the glazed donut or polka dot nails will always be in, I've quietly filed this gorgeous glossy blue manicure away in the back of my mind. Pro nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created this gorgeous look with OPI's Inteligel formula in shade Midnight Mantra.

"For opaque navy, I prefer it glossy, clean, simple, and untouched," says nail artist and founder of Gelcare, Émilie Sanscartier. "Many dark blues look black, or they offer a micro-shimmer finish, but I’ve always dreamed of a pure, classic navy with a refined depth—the kind of blue I wanted to wear as a nail artist."

Geometric Navy Design

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

You don't have to go full navy to reap the chicness of a darker blue hue—a pop of navy is just as cool. "Start small and use navy as an accent color," says Nadtoka. "I love a sheer nude or milky white base and adding abstract swirls or geometric flourishes of navy for something more subtle and interesting."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

French Navy

A post shared by Smudge - witham nails & content (@smudgenails) A photo posted by on

Even small navy details can instantly make a simple manicure look more modern and stylish. "I’ve seen navy showing up in so many creative ways like mini French tips with a navy edge, thin abstract lines over nude bases, or tiny polka dots," says Mazur. "It also looks amazing in combination with metallic or shimmer accents—especially gold or chrome—giving it an editorial feel." Pair both—a bit of reflective shimmer and a French tip design—for extra style points.

High Gloss Navy

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Rich, dark blue manicures have replaced classic black for your dark and moody winter nail fix. "We’re in this clean girl era, and that’s very common to see just a solid color without any design," says Mazur. If you prefer a classic, full-coverage look, Mazur says it's easy to recreate at home. "I like a deep midnight blue that almost reads black depending on the lighting," she says. For major shine, don't forget a top coat—the sheer glaze is the ultimate finishing touch. "It just gives that mirror-like shine that makes the color look even deeper," adds Mazur.

Denim Navy

A post shared by GELCARE® (@gelcare.official) A photo posted by on

Inspired by the shade of your favorite worn-in pair of jeans, this spin on navy nails is a bit smokier and lived-in. "What's truly magical about navy for nails is that you can wear them in a very casual way, like with jeans and a beige sweater, or in a very sophisticated and chic way, like with an elevated black dress and red lipstick," says founder of Kure Bazaar Christian David. "It's a great shade that pairs well with anything."

Glass Sapphire Cateye

A post shared by nailsbycxthy 🐮 (@nailsbycxthy) A photo posted by on

Cateye nails aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And in a deep blue shade, it's even more alluring. Nadtoka loves the glass nail effect that everyone's favorite cat eye design gives—choose a navy blue jelly shade as a base. "It makes your manicure feel like it has this cosmic, deep-space dimension," she says. "The combination is just stunning," she says.

Gelcare Sapphire Jelly Gel Nail Polish $20 at REVOLVE

Midnight Shimmer Navy

A post shared by Bari (@nailtribe_) A photo posted by on

I'll never grow tired of shimmer. And the combination of navy and shimmer looks so ethereal (bringing Taylor Swift's "starry eyes lighting up my darkest skies" lyrics to life). "Navy paired with a layer of micro-silver polish creates a dimensional, in-depth glow that's stunning," says Sanscartier.

Night Sky Navy

A post shared by San Sung Kim | 김산성 (@sansungnails) A photo posted by on

For a celestial twist, add a bit of shimmer or intricate details with gold or silver. "To me, the navy has that crispy clean, magnetic energy like a dark winter night in the mountains or the cold, deep ocean waters," says Nadtoka.

Navy Plaid

Plaid accents are one of the chicest ways to participate in the navy trend if you don't want to go full-blown solid blue. "It adds dimension without overpowering the look," says Sanscartier. "I’m currently obsessed with plaid nail art using jewel tones and muted whites for a very Ralph Lauren-inspired look."

Crazynekos Short Square Press-Ons - Stylish Blue Plaid $9.99 at Amazon US

Navy Aura Nails

A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit) A photo posted by on

One of Nadtoka's favorite techniques? Airbrushed aura nails. "A black base with a soft navy-blue glow in the center looks breathtaking," she says. "It's softer, diffused, and a unique detail that's subtle so it doesn't overpower the whole look."

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet The Experts

Julia Nadtoka Social Links Navigation Celebrity Nail Artist Julia Nadtoka is a licensed celebrity nail technician, educator, and salon owner of Nadtoka Nails in Austin, Texas. Born in Russia, she has more than 10 years of experience as nail artist and specializes in designs and Russian manicure techniques.

Émilie Sanscartier Social Links Navigation Founder, CEO, and Senior Nail Artist at Gelcare Émilie Sanscartier is the founder and creative force behind Gelcare, a cult-favorite nail brand known for its innovative, high-quality gel polish and self-care products. Based in Montreal, Émilie combines her passion for beauty and design with a commitment to sustainability and performance. Since launching Gelcare, she has introduced over 20 collections and expanded the brand to include a curated line of self-care essentials. With her keen eye for trends and a focus on artistry, Émilie continues to redefine modern nail care while building a loyal global community.

Sofiia Mazur Social Links Navigation Nail Artist and Educator Sofiia Mazur is a manicurist, nail educator, and championship judge based in Scottsdale, AZ. She is also the founder of Sova Nails Studio and Sova Nails Academy.