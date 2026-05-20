I’d Book a Vacation Just to Wear Zara’s New Summer Collection
Yes, it's that good.
I don’t have any trips coming up on my calendar this summer, but that needs to change. Zara’s new summer collection is basically my dream vacation wardrobe, and it deserves to be shown off in a tropical location.
No matter your out-of-office style archetype, there's bound to be something for you amongst Zara's new-in section. Breezy linen separates, studded bikinis that feel very Dua Lipa-coded, and pretty summer dresses are all included here. There are even to-die-for accessories like sleek toe-ring sandals and woven handbags that will round out any summer outfit.
Add in a few lightweight knits, a high-collar jacket that costs less than $100, and the sweetest white frocks, and you've got a must-shop drop, especially if you're heading somewhere fun for Memorial Day Weekend. Shop all of my favorite finds ahead.
Summer workwear is about finding elevated versions of your usual finds—this top fits the bill.
I just know that Dua Lipa would live in this bikini. The matching string bottoms are just as good.
If you love a simpler style, try this navy blue version—and the coordinating bottoms, of course.
This top combines two trends at once. It's cobalt blue and has a pre-wrinkled texture.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.