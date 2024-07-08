Sydney Sweeney Posts "Chaotic" Mirror Selfies in Barely-There Miu Miu Skirt Set

Sydney Sweeney has stunned her fans with a new series of "chaotic" mirror selfies.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Euphoria star showed off a barely-there skirt set from Miu Miu, consisting of a brown paisley micro mini-skirt and matching top—which she rolled in on itself to wear it as a tube top of sorts. The result was a summer-ready skin-baring outfit that looked absolutely beautiful on the star.

She finished the look with an ecru Miu Miu canvas tote bag, to which she tied a matching brown bandana. Also, a sky blue matelassé shoulder bag from the Italian designer was clearly visible in the background.

The actress captioned the post, "i dont do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic," and fellow movie star Julianne Moore commented, "Hi cutie"

While Sweeney's top is sold out, her skirt and bag are still available to buy online—click through below if you want to copy her look!

Sweeney has been a muse for Miu Miu for years, having starred in her first campaign for the label back in 2022. She is often spotted out and about in the brand, and was dressed in Miu Miu for this year's Met Gala.

Sydney Sweeney wears a Miu Miu jeans set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond her relationship with Miu Miu, the actress has established herself as a fashion force in recent years. Speaking to People in March, Sweeney explained that one of her favorite things about being in the public eye is getting to think out of the box with her fashion choices for industry events.

"That's the fun thing about all of this, it's like playing dress-up," she told the magazine. "It's boring to do the same thing over and over again." And boring is one thing Sweeney is not.