After being minted as one of Loewe’s favorite fashion girls, Taylor Russell just arrived on the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala—her first!—wearing an unexpected wood dress—and we have all the details on her look.
Tonight’s gala theme is “The Garden of Time.” While some A-listers took that to mean flowers and foliage for their gowns this evening, Russell looked elsewhere in the garden for her inspiration. She instead wore a Loewe gown custom-made for her to look like wood, styled by Ryan Hastings.
“I’ve always wanted to be a tree, and tonight that’s what I’m trying to do,” she joked in an interview on the Vogue livestream with model Ashley Graham and actress Gwendoline Christie, alongside fellow Loewe girl Greta Lee prior to hitting the red carpet.
The Bones and All star said that she and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson cited marquetry, or the process of layering thin sheets of wood, as an inspiration for her gown. The gown's trompe l’oeil bodice was painted with delicate brown flowers wrapped around her waist and stomach before giving way to a draped white skirt.
According to Vogue, it was created using a process called hydro sublimation, which the brand previously used to create its Spring 2023 collection. The bodice was custom-molded to her body for a perfect fit.
The wood accents continued into her hair: her updo featured matching wooden flowers. Her glam comprised of equally-earthy tones with dewy bronzed skin and sleek, graphic winged eyeliner.
Rusell and Loewe have long been interlinked. She opened the brand's Spring 2023 show in Paris and has recently earned a global ambassador title. The British brand sponsors tonight's Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so my eyes were peeled for the celebrities the brand chose to dress.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
There's been no sign of Russell's beau, Harry Styles, is on the carpet this evening. The duo has become quite the fashionable pair since they got together late last year. Most recently, they doubled up on the It-bags of the season while walking in Brooklyn, New York.
The night is still young, and the Met Gala isn't known for being predictable. Will the duo make a chic red carpet debut later this evening? Only time (in the garden, of course) will tell.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B's Triangular Met Gala Manicure Is Secretly Very Complicated
It has length *and* height.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Rachel Sennot's Met Gala Glam Hints at a Big 2024 Beauty Trend
You heard it here first.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala
See who ranks at the top for fashion's biggest night out.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Bouquet Fascinator
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B Needs Five Men to Unravel the Train of Her 2024 Met Gala Gown
It takes a village to look this good.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Opts for Nearly Naked Florals at the Met Gala
Her glittering sheer gown comes courtesy of Versace's 2001 Fall Haute Couture collection.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Was Forced to Pull Out of the Met Gala Because She Had the Flu
She and A$AP Rocky are typically mainstays at fashion's biggest night.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angel Reese Makes Her 2024 Met Gala Debut—on Her Birthday—in a Turquoise Sequin Gown
What better way to spend a birthday?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Turns Gap (Yes, Gap) Denim Into Couture at the 2024 Met Gala
Her look was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.
By Julia Gray Published