After being minted as one of Loewe’s favorite fashion girls, Taylor Russell just arrived on the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala—her first!—wearing an unexpected wood dress—and we have all the details on her look.

Tonight’s gala theme is “The Garden of Time.” While some A-listers took that to mean flowers and foliage for their gowns this evening, Russell looked elsewhere in the garden for her inspiration. She instead wore a Loewe gown custom-made for her to look like wood, styled by Ryan Hastings.

“I’ve always wanted to be a tree, and tonight that’s what I’m trying to do,” she joked in an interview on the Vogue livestream with model Ashley Graham and actress Gwendoline Christie, alongside fellow Loewe girl Greta Lee prior to hitting the red carpet.

Russell’s custom Loewe gown was 3D-printed to fit her body ahead of tonight’s gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bones and All star said that she and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson cited marquetry, or the process of layering thin sheets of wood, as an inspiration for her gown. The gown's trompe l’oeil bodice was painted with delicate brown flowers wrapped around her waist and stomach before giving way to a draped white skirt.

According to Vogue, it was created using a process called hydro sublimation, which the brand previously used to create its Spring 2023 collection. The bodice was custom-molded to her body for a perfect fit.

The wood accents continued into her hair: her updo featured matching wooden flowers. Her glam comprised of equally-earthy tones with dewy bronzed skin and sleek, graphic winged eyeliner.

Her makeup look included perfectly-coiffed bangs and bronzed, glowing makeup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rusell and Loewe have long been interlinked. She opened the brand's Spring 2023 show in Paris and has recently earned a global ambassador title. The British brand sponsors tonight's Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so my eyes were peeled for the celebrities the brand chose to dress.

There's been no sign of Russell's beau, Harry Styles, is on the carpet this evening. The duo has become quite the fashionable pair since they got together late last year. Most recently, they doubled up on the It-bags of the season while walking in Brooklyn, New York.

The night is still young, and the Met Gala isn't known for being predictable. Will the duo make a chic red carpet debut later this evening? Only time (in the garden, of course) will tell.