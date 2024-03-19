It Couple Harry Styles and Taylor Russell headed out for a day date in Brooklyn on Sunday, lugging not two, not three, but four designer handbags between them.
Styles carried the Row's Margaux carryall—the hottest bag of the moment—in black, with leather Gucci loafers tucked inside. He may have packed more formal attire, but the singer kept it low-key on the steps of a friend's Brooklyn townhouse, wearing a brown cashmere cardigan from The Row over a white T-shirt with loose beige pants and black-and-white Adidas Sambas. On his other arm, Styles toted The Row's Slouchy Banana Two black nylon crossbody bag.
Russell followed suit in The Row's soft leather loafers, a pair of wide-leg jeans, a light blue baseball cap, and a belted navy trench coat. The actress carried two Loewe bags: a Flamenco Clutch and a Puzzle Fold tote bag. Both Russell and Styles paired their casual looks with dark sunglasses.
Russell's look falls in line with her typical street style of oversized jackets, designer sunglasses, and fresh-off-the-runway finds. As for Styles' off-duty attire, the singer often pivots between two aesthetics—quiet luxury and sporty—but the singer channels a more maximalist look when he's on the stage.
The Bones and All actress is an ambassador for the Spanish luxury house (Russell's floral Loewe dress at the 2023 Fashion Awards helped cement her as a red carpet fashion force), so her two Loewe bags track with her style file. And while there hasn't been any news of a deal between Styles and The Row, you never know what the Olsen twins might have up their sleeves.
Styles and Russell went public as a couple last June. Since then, they've been photographed from the streets of New York to Hampstead Heath in London, and even Antigua earlier this year. Each time the duo is spotted out and about, they spark lots of aspirational couple style inspiration.
Speaking of: If you're aiming to achieve their on-the-go outfits, simply shop the following pieces below.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Couple Style
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Courteney Cox Is Getting More Ambitious With Age
"I think that as I get older, I realize, why not?"
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gen Z Wants to Be the CEOs of Themselves
Three leaders are putting misconceptions about their generation to rest.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beyoncé Shares the Painful Reason Why She Chose to Make ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’
The best art, after all, is often born from the most uncomfortable places.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski's "Divorce Rings" Are the Ultimate Power Move
The supermodel repurposed her engagement ring by splitting it in two.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Gives Loungewear the Old Hollywood Treatment
Think: Audrey Hepburn rolling out of bed in 2024.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes' Everyday Tote Bags Are the Key to Her Relatable Style
Stealth wealth style, but at a fraction of the price.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid’s Idea of Spring Style Is a Trench Coat and Bralette
Transitional dressing, done the supermodel way.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Take It From Katie Holmes: Chunky Sneakers Are 2024's Top Shoe Trend
She's ditching her trusty Adidas Sambas for more statement sneakers.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Debuts Her 'Challengers' Era in a Tennis-Core Hoodie and Mini Skirt
The actress kicked off her new fashion era at a tennis match with Tom Holland.
By India Roby Published
-
Kristen Stewart Endorses the No-Pants Trend Once Again
The actress wore nothing but cable-knit briefs while out in New York City.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kaia Gerber Ditches the Oscars Red Carpet in a Disco Maxi Dress
The 22-year-old model was the spitting image of her mother, Cindy Crawford.
By India Roby Published