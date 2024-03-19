It Couple Harry Styles and Taylor Russell headed out for a day date in Brooklyn on Sunday, lugging not two, not three, but four designer handbags between them.

Styles carried the Row's Margaux carryall—the hottest bag of the moment—in black, with leather Gucci loafers tucked inside. He may have packed more formal attire, but the singer kept it low-key on the steps of a friend's Brooklyn townhouse, wearing a brown cashmere cardigan from The Row over a white T-shirt with loose beige pants and black-and-white Adidas Sambas. On his other arm, Styles toted The Row's Slouchy Banana Two black nylon crossbody bag.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell step out for a day date carrying four bags from The Row and Loewe between them. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Russell followed suit in The Row's soft leather loafers, a pair of wide-leg jeans, a light blue baseball cap, and a belted navy trench coat. The actress carried two Loewe bags: a Flamenco Clutch and a Puzzle Fold tote bag. Both Russell and Styles paired their casual looks with dark sunglasses.

Russell's look falls in line with her typical street style of oversized jackets, designer sunglasses, and fresh-off-the-runway finds. As for Styles' off-duty attire, the singer often pivots between two aesthetics—quiet luxury and sporty—but the singer channels a more maximalist look when he's on the stage.

The Bones and All actress is an ambassador for the Spanish luxury house (Russell's floral Loewe dress at the 2023 Fashion Awards helped cement her as a red carpet fashion force), so her two Loewe bags track with her style file. And while there hasn't been any news of a deal between Styles and The Row, you never know what the Olsen twins might have up their sleeves.

Taylor Russell wears a Loewe gown on the 2023 Fashion Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styles and Russell went public as a couple last June. Since then, they've been photographed from the streets of New York to Hampstead Heath in London, and even Antigua earlier this year. Each time the duo is spotted out and about, they spark lots of aspirational couple style inspiration.

Speaking of: If you're aiming to achieve their on-the-go outfits, simply shop the following pieces below.

