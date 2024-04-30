Barely a week after Taylor Swift released her record-shattering album The Tortured Poets Department, her fashion has taken a surprising turn. Out are the black-and-white, lingerie-inspired basics inspired by Swift's intimate-yet-chart-topping era; in are shades of green and gold. But Swift made sure to keep one constant: mixing affordable jewelry with her formal designer pieces.
On Saturday, April 27, Swift joined her "significant other" Travis Kelce for a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas charity auction to benefit Patrick and Brittany Mahomes's organization, 15 and the Mahomies. A few days later, journalist Sarah Chapelle (@taylorswiftstyled) tracked down exactly what Swift wore to dress up for the evening and break with her recent style patterns.
Swift, most likely working with her her stylist Joseph Cassell, combined an over-$2,000 pleated gown by Maria Lucia Hohan with a $120 necklace by Vitaly. The gown features a draped cowl neckline and gently pleated fabric in a shimmery green; her choker necklace, meanwhile, contrasts a tiny diamond charm with heavy-duty gold chains. (Pictures of Swift are available on X.)
No matter which era she's currently inhabiting, Swift adores an under-$150 jewelry find. In the lead-up to Tortured Poets, the "Down Bad" singer has worn a range of items from Mazin Jewels, a brand specializing in silver and gold earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that look much more expensive than they are. She's also taken a high-low approach to styling her jewelry stack, mixing those affordable pieces with luxury gems from Maria Tash and Anita Ko.
Swifties eagerly taking in videos of her weekend cameo were less interested in the styling than the significance of the look. (Okay, they may have also re-watched the adorable videos of Kelce and Swift flirting through the evening.) The specific shade of green Swift wore lined up with her Gucci dress for the 2024 Golden Globes and a number of her street style outfits over the winter. Those include a crushed velvet dress by Little Lies, paired with Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier boots, and a Stella McCartney sweater dress.
Fans in the Swiftiverse usually associate green with snakes, the unofficial mascot of the Reputation era. The color's return to Taylor's wardrobe has Swifties speculating that their leader is once again leaving clues for her next project.
The fan theorizing has its merits. Swift left breadcrumbs leading to her Tortured Poets song titles in her street style months ago. She wore an "Aimee" Anthropologie hair clip to hint at "thanK you aIMee," and carried a "Cassandra" handbag in a nod to a ballad with the same name.
If Taylor Swift is already moving on to dropping hints about Reputation (Taylor's Version), the mysteries won't be solved until the album arrives. Her penchant for high-low styling, however, is already crystal-clear.
