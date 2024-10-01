Swifties received a bombshell piece of information about their favorite star from makeup artist Lorrie Turk on Oct.1: Taylor Swift's red lipstick isn't her only signature shade.

The usually tight-lipped member of Swift's inner circle shared that, actually, Taylor Swift is a long-time wearer of a warm cinnamon Nars lipstick known as "Morocco." It's a highly-rated, pinky-brown shade available in matte and cream formulas; the latter is the one that Swift really wears, per Turk. The former, however, is also 15 percent off at Nordstrom right now. (Run, don't walk.)

"So many people asking about this lipstick that Taylor wears all the time...." Turk captioned an Instagram story displaying Swift at the 2024 VMAs red carpet on Sept. 11, where she was apparently wearing the shade with her tartan Dior corset.

Taylor Swift wore Nars's Morocco lipstick to the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the next slide, Turk posted a photo of Swift in her denim corset at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL season home opener in August. "It's Nars Morocco lipstick," she wrote. "She's"—that is, Taylor—"worn it for years."

A Taylor Swift Nars lipstick reveal is significant for two reasons. First, because Swift's team rarely (if ever) confirms the exact beauty products she wears. And unlike her litany of Reformation mini dresses and vintage oversize T-shirts, fans can't easily track down foundations and lipsticks online like they can for Swift's fashion. Second, because Swift is mostly associated with bright red lipsticks featuring cooler undertones, including the Pat McGrath Labs shade she wears during the Eras Tour. And, it's a "red lip, classic" thats get a shout-out in her 2014 hit "Style."

Confirmation that Swift is a longtime fan of a warmer, spicier shade is a beauty revelation—even if there aren't lyrics to go with it.

Taylor Swift seemingly debuted her Nars lipstick at the Chiefs home opener last month. Her makeup artist set the record straight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nars Air Matte Lip Color in Morocco $23.80 at Nordstrom

Nars Precision Lip Liner in Morocco $24 at Bloomingdale's

It seems that Swift and her cohort are getting more comfortable opening up about her beauty regimen. Just weeks ago, Taylor Swift herself revealed her favorite Tom Ford perfume while chatting up a group of drag performers at the 2024 VMAs. Can we get an ID on her go-to hair products next? I'm desperate for my bangs to look as perfect as hers.