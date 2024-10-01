Taylor Swift's Makeup Artist Finally Reveals the Nars Lipstick Taylor Has "Worn for Years"
Even better? It's on sale at Nordstrom.
Swifties received a bombshell piece of information about their favorite star from makeup artist Lorrie Turk on Oct.1: Taylor Swift's red lipstick isn't her only signature shade.
The usually tight-lipped member of Swift's inner circle shared that, actually, Taylor Swift is a long-time wearer of a warm cinnamon Nars lipstick known as "Morocco." It's a highly-rated, pinky-brown shade available in matte and cream formulas; the latter is the one that Swift really wears, per Turk. The former, however, is also 15 percent off at Nordstrom right now. (Run, don't walk.)
"So many people asking about this lipstick that Taylor wears all the time...." Turk captioned an Instagram story displaying Swift at the 2024 VMAs red carpet on Sept. 11, where she was apparently wearing the shade with her tartan Dior corset.
In the next slide, Turk posted a photo of Swift in her denim corset at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL season home opener in August. "It's Nars Morocco lipstick," she wrote. "She's"—that is, Taylor—"worn it for years."
A Taylor Swift Nars lipstick reveal is significant for two reasons. First, because Swift's team rarely (if ever) confirms the exact beauty products she wears. And unlike her litany of Reformation mini dresses and vintage oversize T-shirts, fans can't easily track down foundations and lipsticks online like they can for Swift's fashion. Second, because Swift is mostly associated with bright red lipsticks featuring cooler undertones, including the Pat McGrath Labs shade she wears during the Eras Tour. And, it's a "red lip, classic" thats get a shout-out in her 2014 hit "Style."
Confirmation that Swift is a longtime fan of a warmer, spicier shade is a beauty revelation—even if there aren't lyrics to go with it.
It seems that Swift and her cohort are getting more comfortable opening up about her beauty regimen. Just weeks ago, Taylor Swift herself revealed her favorite Tom Ford perfume while chatting up a group of drag performers at the 2024 VMAs. Can we get an ID on her go-to hair products next? I'm desperate for my bangs to look as perfect as hers.
