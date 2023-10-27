There's always been a divide between what celebrities wear and what Real People wear. So, when Miuccia Prada sent models with no pants down the Miu Miu runway last March—among other designers doing the same—the division got bigger. Because, really, who can forgo pants at their job as a data analyst? Trust us: we know the pantless trend feels bodacious and impractical. But perhaps it's not as risqué as you'd think. Take it from Taylor Swift, who nailed the no-pants trend in a polo shirt sans bottoms.
While out in New York City yesterday, Swift donned an oversized navy Stella McCartney shirt with knee-high boots in a dark caramel shade by Prada. She completed her pants-free look with a tan Tod's leather crossbody, which she also carried last week on a girls' night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz, and her favorite tan Ralph Lauren baseball hat. It would be one thing if Swift was wearing her no-pants outfit for a casual lunch date, but she was seen out and about with friends Blake Lively and Alana Haim, further proving the trend is actually practical enough to wear throughout the day.
Now, onto how we recommend styling it. Winter is approaching, so wearing a top without pants could be very impractical. To modify Swift’s look for cooler climates, add a pair of thick tights and layer with a trench or wool coat. You can even swap the oversized blouse for an oversized sweater for extra warmth. Another instance where adding tights is a good option would be if you’re taking public transport (No explanation needed).
The Stella McCartney shirt Swift wore is about to sell out, but we did our best to find similar alternatives that will help you get the look. The no-pants of it all is the statement piece of the outfit, so accessorize like Swift and add your everyday understated jewelry. Coco Chanel always said before you leave the house, take something off. Why not pants? Shop our style guide to Swift’s bold look, below.
Shop Taylor Swift's Outfit
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
