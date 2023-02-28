On the heels of New York, London, and Milan fashion weeks, Paris serves as the final fashion month stop, where fashion doesn't just excite on the runways—but in everyday life, too. From the majestic Parisian architecture to the city lights, an eye for style is deep-rooted in the city's DNA.

And as Paris takes on a springlike feel, we'll eagerly await the blooming Fall/Winter 2023 collections of legacy designers like Schiaparelli, Dior, and Chanel. There's also much to inspire within the collections of young up-and-coming designers on the Paris scene.

Christian Dior

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)