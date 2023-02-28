On the heels of New York, London, and Milan fashion weeks, Paris serves as the final fashion month stop, where fashion doesn't just excite on the runways—but in everyday life, too. From the majestic Parisian architecture to the city lights, an eye for style is deep-rooted in the city's DNA.
And as Paris takes on a springlike feel, we'll eagerly await the blooming Fall/Winter 2023 collections of legacy designers like Schiaparelli, Dior, and Chanel. There's also much to inspire within the collections of young up-and-coming designers on the Paris scene.
Christian Dior
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
-
Adele and Rich Paul Spark Engagement Rumors Again as the Singer Flashes an Impressive Ring
Could it be??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 'Friends' Leading Women Had a Sweet Reunion to Celebrate Courteney Cox' Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
They'll be there for her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Keke Palmer Welcomed Her Baby Boy With Partner Darius Jackson
By Iris Goldsztajn