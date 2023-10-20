Taylor Swift's date-night outfits are the Internet's current, most delicious fodder. NFL jerseys, mesh Jean Paul Gaultier tops, and, as of last night, a sheer, peek-a-boo crochet top. However, her most recent outing was sans the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: The mega-watt superstar stepped out for a BFF date at the West Hollywood hot spot Sushi Park with Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and Keleigh Sperry (Miles Teller's wife who also starred in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video).

For her good old-fashioned GNO, Swift tried the sheer trend , only done with an autumnal slant via a swirly-patterned, crocheted top (the exact brand behind the knit is unknown, but as Swifties are wont to do, know they'll surely track it down). As for the rest of the "Cruel Summer" singer's look, she styled her bohemian knit blouse over a black tank top and teamed it with blue wide-leg jeans from Khaite and a pair of black heeled boots. She accessorized with a caramel brown crossbody bag by Tod's, stunning diamond earrings by Maria Tash, and a necklace from the celebrity-adored Jacquie Aiche.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As for the rest of her girl group, Gomez adopted a similar casual effect in blue jeans, a black crewneck sweater, and white fuzzy slide sandals. Kravitz opted for a black button-down shirt and trousers, and Sperry rocked a white denim blazer over a black shirt with denim bottoms and sparkling silver jewelry.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The friends were seen laughing on their way to sushi and then eating a private omakase dinner without flocking fans (hoards of Swifties erroneously flocked to a Connecticut restaurant earlier this week that the singer was rumored to be at). Altogether, the team demonstrated that any night can be "a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes.”

Channel your inner Swift and tap into the sheer trend with any of the crocheted options below. For styling, try adding a motorcycle jacket for some edge à la Gomez or a white blazer to keep it businesslike like Ms. Sperry.