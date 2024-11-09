Taylor Swift Paints the Town in a Watercolor Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress
The singer is proving she's "not like the others, like a rainbow with all of the colors."
Taylor Swift shined in a multi-colored gown that proves there is no such thing as "too much" when it comes to fashion.
On Friday, Nov. 8, the pop star spent the night in the Meatpacking District in New York City alongside newly single Zoë Kravitz and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
For the evening, Swift wore a Sunday Striped cotton corset dress from Vivienne Westwood, featuring blue and white stripes on the bottom and a watercolor-inspired corset on top.
To complete the colorful ensemble, Swift paired the gown with a show stopping For Future Reference Vintage 1970s ancient bronze coin necklace and a pair of Aquazzura twist slide sandals.
Swift is a well-known fan of Vivienne Westwood. In fact, one fan was quick to joke about the pair's multiple collaborations on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"i want someone to love me as much as taylor swift loves vivienne westwood," the fan quipped.
Back in July, while enjoying a double date with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and BFF's Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes, Swift chose a Cinderella blue drop-waist dress by—you guessed it—Vivienne Westwood.
And in August, while hosting an Eras Tour wrap party at Annabel, a members-only club in London, Swift wore a two-piece plaid skirt suit from Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2024 collection.
The set featured a cropped blazer with a nipped-in waist and a mini skirt with a wrap effect. Underneath, the Reputation singer wore a white ruffled "Wizard" top by the same label.
Swift then carried her affinity for Vivienne Westwood into the fall and the start of this year's NFL season. While attending the Oct. 7 Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints game to cheer on her beau, Swift wore a plaid Vivienne Westwood dress paired with high books and her signature red lipstick.
Back in 2013, the pop star opened up about her fashion evolution, describing her style at the time as "feminine, experimental" and "classic."
"I like to wear in the spring, and I'll admit I'm obnoxious like this, I like to dress like a mini-Easter egg," she explained at the time. "I get really excited about seasons changing. I'm self aware about it but I'm excited about it.
"I like pastels and bows. I like to incorporate the summer wardrobe along with some things for spring into the overall look," she continued. "I'll have these style epiphanies. When I was 15, I realized that I loved the idea of a sundress and cowboy boots and that's all I wore for, like, two years."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
