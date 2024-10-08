From afar, it looked like Taylor Swift had simply arrived for the Oct. 7 Chiefs vs. Saints game in a plaid Vivienne Westwood dress, high boots, and her signature red lipstick to tie it all together. Upon closer inspection, Swift was actually wearing a matching set—and she had dusted the bridge of her nose and her upper cheeks with glitter freckles by Fazit. The teeny-tiny sparkles were silver and gold, scoring a color-coordinating hat trick with her bold red lip, the plaid of her outfit, and the Chiefs' colors.

Glitter freckles were just the start of Swift's complete embrace of fangirl beauty to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after a nearly three-week hiatus from the sidelines. Photos also showed that the "Down Bad" singer painted on a new Chiefs manicure for the night: a bright metallic that was gold in some shots, silver in others, and all-around very Chiefs-coded. (Close-ups of Swift in her box seats alongside her father, Scott Swift, revealed that the manicure is, in fact, gold and glittery.) The chrome shade also lined up with the flecks of glitter sprinkled across Swift's face.

Taylor Swift color-coordinated glitter freckles with her plaid Vivienne Westwood set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has been known to get sentimental with her clothing and beauty choices. (See her look for the Chiefs home opener, when she wore a denim corset referencing one of her first 2023 dates with Kelce.) Her grand return to game-day beauty was no exception. She tied her hair for the Oct. 7 game back in a high, swishy ponytail—just like Swift's Super Bowl ponytail back in February. A good-luck hairstyle, perhaps?

Swift also incorporated touches of her classic beauty beats, like winged cat-eye liner and a bold red lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift wore a long, braided ponytail to cheer on Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glitter freckles are the biggest beauty risk Taylor Swift has taken for her appearances at Arrowhead Stadium so far. The first and second games she attended this season came with a bombshell blowout (for the home opener) and a half-up, half-down set with a red ribbon (for the following week's game).

The level of detail in today's high-shine look rivals that of Swift's Eras Tour outfits and onstage beauty. Between revealing Swift's favorite Nars lipstick and dreaming up today's matchy-matchy moment, she and makeup artist Lorrie Turk sure have been busy.