Imperfections Were the Inspiration for The Real Real’s Fourth Original ReCollection

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Real Real, the largest authentic resale site, has amassed 28 million shoppers over its 11 years in business, all of whom— whether they know it or not— contribute to the site's mission of extending the life of luxury goods. The company, in turn, has saved 59,374 metric tons of carbon and 3.1 billion liters of water by buying and selling over 26 million pre-loved luxury items. Still, there's more work to do.
While luxury pieces in good or pristine condition have a chance at a second life, that prospect is unlikely for items with even small flaws. "More often than not, these are the pieces in people's homes that end up in the landfill—alongside the 10.5 million tons of clothing sent there each year," explains The Real Real's Senior Fashion Lead Noelle Sciacca. She says, "Ninety-five percent of products destined for landfills could be reborn if they're repaired or upcycled in some way."
For their ReCollection 04, TRR took that statistic to heart, and the drawing board— pushing their boundaries, the team harnessed the power of the imperfect— using damaged, ripped, stained, and destroyed clothing as the inspiration for the 90-piece size and gender-inclusive collection.
"In past collections, we first identified how to get rid of the damage. For example, if there was staining at the dress's hemline, we cut the dress shorter. This time, we embraced signs of wear and tear," Sciacca says. The goal was to create beauty out of perceived brokenness. Water stains were enhanced with elegant hand-drawn patterns, while holes became focal points, trimmed with Victorian-era embroideries. "These new pieces, originating from high-quality fabrics, are the true definition of one-of-a-kind," Sciacca explains.
A collection like this also opens the door for more conversation. "There's a lot of untapped opportunity with upcycling and we're hoping to inspire and empower people. With a little creativity, you can do so many things to keep an imperfect-looking piece in circulation, says Sciacca. "Giving them a second or third life is absolutely possible."
First Look members can shop the ReCollection 04 today, with access to the public starting Tuesday, August 16th.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
What are ETFs?
And why are "elder Millennials" pouring a record amount of money into exchange-traded funds? Read on to learn whether investing in ETFs is right for your wealth-building goals.
By Elana Lyn Gross
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 15 Best Chelsea Boots for Women in 2022
Bring it on, cold weather.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The 14 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women in 2022
Slide into these day or night.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 19 Best Chunky Sneakers for Women in 2022
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 22 Best Summer Boots You'll Abandon Your Sandals For
Perfect for pairing with your floatiest dresses.
By Julia Gall
-
The 24 Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear Year-Round
The ultimate street style staple.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Linen Suits for Women in 2022
Sophisticated but not stuffy.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 17 Best Linen Pants for Women in 2022
Bring it on, 90-degree weather.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
16 Breezy Linen Dresses for Summer
The closest thing to wearing nothing.
By Sara Holzman