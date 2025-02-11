Tory Burch Turned Its Viral Pierced Mule Into a Bag and It's Already Taking Over Fashion Week

The brand's signature hoop is finally extending beyond footwear.

a collage of tory burch models and celebrity lola tung carrying the pierced bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The second Tory Burch's Pierced Mule Wedge hit fashion week's runways in 2023, the elegantly edgy style shot to the top of my shopping list. Two years later, they still hold the top spot—my will, however, has remained rock solid. Thus far, I've managed to resist the unrelenting temptation to drop $428 on yet another pair of plain black shoes. But at last night's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Ready to Wear show, the brand soft-launched a new accessory that very well might break me.

For the Feb. 10 New York Fashion Week event, Burch essentially hosted two separate fashion shows concurrently, with both the runway and audience acting as their own presentations. There was the traditional catwalk, of course, which emphasized "American sportswear classics, twisted literally and figuratively." Several design details acted as a through-line for the collection, with bags, shoes, sweaters, and coats all featuring cargo pockets, fur fringe, and pavé tulips, or some combination thereof.

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York.

Models wore crystal encrusted tulips in Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York.

Cargo pockets were of heavy influence in the Ready to Wear collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York.

Fur fringe and wallet chains were also featured throughout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The front row, meanwhile, was a celebration of the brand's patented piercings. Nearly every attendee—from Amanda Seyfried to Lola Tung and Myha'la Herrold—wore some variation of the trend, either on their toes or hanging from the ovaloid bags in their collective hands.

Amanda Seyfried attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 during New York Fashion Week at MOMA on February 10, 2025 in New York City carrying the brand's new pierced bag

Amanda Seyfried carries Burch's new Pierced Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attendees in the front row at Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 during New York Fashion Week at MOMA on February 10, 2025 in New York City carrying the brand's new pierced bag

The new accessory was the number one hot item in the show's front row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Myha'la Herrold attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 during New York Fashion Week at MOMA on February 10, 2025 in New York City carrying the brand's new pierced bag

Myha'la Herrold toted the brand's orchid iteration, styling it with matching pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the Pierced Bag premiered last season, on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, it flew largely under the radar—until last night, that is, when Burch's army of A-listers soft launched the bag ahead of its scheduled April release.

A model walks the runway during the Tory Burch Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2024 in NY carrying the new pierced bag

The piece first debuted on the brand's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 runway in Sept. of 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the first time Burch's hallmark hoop has extended beyond footwear—it won't, however, be the last. According to a press release, TB eyewear and watches will soon be treated to the same edgy modification, bringing a new wave of heavy metal influence to the soccer mom-favorite brand.

Burch's continued implementation of punk rock piercings feels hugely significant for former Hot Topic shoppers, like myself, who are finally seeing their favorite elements validated by mainstream fashion labels. For those who prefer a tougher aesthetic, Tory Burch has felt largely unshoppable—that is, until now.

