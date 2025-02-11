Tory Burch Turned Its Viral Pierced Mule Into a Bag and It's Already Taking Over Fashion Week
The brand's signature hoop is finally extending beyond footwear.
The second Tory Burch's Pierced Mule Wedge hit fashion week's runways in 2023, the elegantly edgy style shot to the top of my shopping list. Two years later, they still hold the top spot—my will, however, has remained rock solid. Thus far, I've managed to resist the unrelenting temptation to drop $428 on yet another pair of plain black shoes. But at last night's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Ready to Wear show, the brand soft-launched a new accessory that very well might break me.
For the Feb. 10 New York Fashion Week event, Burch essentially hosted two separate fashion shows concurrently, with both the runway and audience acting as their own presentations. There was the traditional catwalk, of course, which emphasized "American sportswear classics, twisted literally and figuratively." Several design details acted as a through-line for the collection, with bags, shoes, sweaters, and coats all featuring cargo pockets, fur fringe, and pavé tulips, or some combination thereof.
The front row, meanwhile, was a celebration of the brand's patented piercings. Nearly every attendee—from Amanda Seyfried to Lola Tung and Myha'la Herrold—wore some variation of the trend, either on their toes or hanging from the ovaloid bags in their collective hands.
Though the Pierced Bag premiered last season, on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, it flew largely under the radar—until last night, that is, when Burch's army of A-listers soft launched the bag ahead of its scheduled April release.
This is the first time Burch's hallmark hoop has extended beyond footwear—it won't, however, be the last. According to a press release, TB eyewear and watches will soon be treated to the same edgy modification, bringing a new wave of heavy metal influence to the soccer mom-favorite brand.
Burch's continued implementation of punk rock piercings feels hugely significant for former Hot Topic shoppers, like myself, who are finally seeing their favorite elements validated by mainstream fashion labels. For those who prefer a tougher aesthetic, Tory Burch has felt largely unshoppable—that is, until now.
Shop Tory Burch's Pierced Pieces
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
