Ty Haney and Outdoor Voices Are "Doing Things" Together Again

Every post on the Instagram account was deleted. Every follower was removed, save one woman critical to the entire enterprise. When social media users caught on to the newly blank slate, they wondered: Is this the start of a new era?

This isn't an introduction referencing Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, or Miley Cyrus, pop stars who have all announced they're making changes with a social media reset. I'm actually referring to Outdoor Voices, the activewear brand founded by entrepreneur Ty Haney, who stepped down and, as of this morning, rejoined. Her new title: founder, partner, and co-owner.

Outdoor Voices announced its creator's return with a fresh wipe of its social media, followed by a triumphant TikTok post on July 28. In a six-second video, Haney dances to a sound that begins, "She's baaaaack!" over a low bass beat. Caption: "Y'all thought OV was over. We're doing new things."

Haney left Outdoor Voices—or was pushed out, depending on which source you read—in 2020. She founded the label in 2013 with a mission to do more than just convince women they could work out in its signature "Exercise Dress" or go through an entire day in a compression crop top and matching leggings. Seven years later, conflicts with advisors and accusations of mismanagement led to Haney's departure from the brand.

The brand's fortunes declined shortly after Haney left. Stores shrank and, ultimately, closed completely; shoppers complained that the products had lost their appeal (and their quality). Now, Outdoor Voices is owned by the same private equity firm behind Reese Witherspoon's Draper James, Consortium Brand Partners. They have been quietly preparing for Haney, along with many of her initial Outdoor Voices collaborators, to retake the aesthetic reins and regain their original spark. "I was able to reassemble much of the original creative team, bring in a new designer with a fashion background, and really reconnect with the foundation of the brand," Haney told Texas Monthly.

A first look at the new Outdoor Voices shared on July 28 features a hoodie with "Doing Things" in cursive rhinestones. (Image credit: Outdoor Voices)

Three commenters on Outdoor Voices' announcement-Tok had the same two-word response: "Thank God." A few expressed their displeasure at Haney's friendship with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. One wrote all caps, "I've prayed for this day!"

Haney addressed her return to the brand further in a follow-up Instagram post on July 28. "It feels so good to be back at OV, and I'm overwhelmed by your response. I've SOO missed you [...] and this brand, and I can't wait to show you what we've been working on."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exactly how Ty Haney and OV could respond to shoppers' pleas remains uncertain, at least in clothing form. Here's what we do know about the latest version of Outdoor Voices so far.

Why Did Ty Haney Leave Outdoor Voices?

Ty Haney didn't just launch Outdoor Voices; she became its public face. The brand shook up activewear with community events—like hot girl walks before they were called Hot Girl Walks—and clothing designed to go beyond a single activity. Customers felt a strong connection to Ty and her brand, driving it to $90 million in annual sales by the time of her departure.

Outdoor Voices and its accessible "Doing Things" motto caused it to burn too brightly, too quickly, taking its founder with it. As the activewear market became more competitive, its valuation dropped from $110 million in 2019 to $40 million in 2020, per Business of Fashion. That same outlet reported operational challenges and merchandising issues within the company, along with venture capital backers' disappointment in the brand's slowdown in scaling.

Ty Haney speaks onstage during VeeCon 2024 last fall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haney stepped down to a smaller role, which she eventually left entirely, and shifted her focus to launching two more companies: Joggy, a plant-based energy drink, and Try Your Best, a community rewards platform for brands and retailers.

When Haney left Outdoor Voices, it marked what many saw as the start of the decline for a certain type of business leader: young women who founded and ran brands in the direct-to-consumer space. (Translation: the "girl boss.") They were often scrutinized more severely than men in similar founder roles. Several also left their brands but didn't come back.

Haney's return to Outdoor Voices could be seen as an opportunity to redefine that narrative alongside the brand. "I’m hopeful that modeling that it didn’t end me inspire other women who want to start their own businesses to do big things. I really take this comeback story seriously because of that," she told Texas Monthly.

How Did Outdoor Voices Change After Ty Haney Left?

Outdoor Voices struggled to regain momentum after Haney's departure. In fact, shoppers started favoring rising athleisure brands like On.Running, Vuori, and FP Movement, depending on their personal style. Outdoor Voices nearly filed for bankruptcy and shut down all its physical stores. The company also experienced mass layoffs. Last year, it was acquired by its current co-owner, Consortium Brand Partners.

Haney told Texas Monthly that seeing her brainchild struggle without her was difficult. Moving on to other ventures helped her prepare to eventually return. "But once I threw myself into TYB and Joggy, that became the medicine, and I hardly thought about OV for a few years. Now I’m excited to prove that the reality back then was different from the perception of reality. It was a difficult time for female founders. It was a difficult time for a lot of brands with the direct-to-consumer business model. There was a lot culturally happening then that we got caught up in."

What Will the New Outdoor Voices Look Like?

In interviews with Vogue Business and the Business of Fashion, Haney says the revamped Outdoor Voices will blend the old with the new. There's a Gen Z-leaning vibe in a shot of a black terry hoodie with "Doing Things" in a Juicy Couture-style cursive. Millennials who loved the original OV shorts and exercise dresses will find new favorites in bright yellow biker shorts and button-up shirts.

A model wears new pieces from the refreshed Outdoor Voices. (Image credit: Outdoor Voices)

What Haney doesn't want is an Outdoor Voices that feels overly sporty or technical. It's more fashion-forward than its first chapter, yet still relaxed.

"I want something comfortable I can sweat in and then go about my daily life," she said in her Texas Monthly interview. "Simplicity is my antidote to all the optimization."

When Does Outdoor Voices Go Back on Sale?

Another glimpse at the refreshed Outdoor Voices features neon green tech shorts and a long-sleeve crop top. (Image credit: Outdoor Voices)

Outdoor Voices 2.0 officially launches on sale Tuesday, August 5. Currently, the brand's website only shows an email sign-up box and a close-up of a new piece called the "Energy dress," according to Vogue Business.

One thing's for sure: Haney is back where she started, but it's not going to be the same.